ArtsBuild Announces Local Recipients Of Tennessee Arts Commission’s Community Grants

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grants.

The ABC grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, and enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

ArtsBuild manages the grant applications for Hamilton County. Twelve nonprofit organizations were funded. Grant award recipients include Be the Change Youth Initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga, KELCURT Foundation, Mark Making, Performing Arts League of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, Rhyme N Chatt, Scenic City Shakespeare, Songbirds Foundation, Inc., SPLASH, and River City Company.

A summary of each project is listed below:

Be the Change Youth Initiative funded to support their Youth Arts Initiative facilitated through two after-school programs run by Northside Neighborhood House. The program will run for the 2023-2024 school year at Soddy Daisy Middle School and Red Bank High School.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga funded to support a Cub Scout art program at their site locations in partnership with Cherokee Area Boy Scouts of America, serving youth not traditionally able to participate in Cub Scouts.

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga to fund an after-school program at their Brainerd United Methodist Church location where 10-12 artists will support the youth in creating a mobile art installation.

KELCURT Foundation to fund an after-school book club during the 2023-2024 school year for McConnell Elementary School students.

Mark Making funded to facilitate the project, UNMASKING: Chattanooga Elders Speak.

Performing Arts League of Chattanooga funded to host "Sunday Showcase" on January 28, 2024, a collaborative performance featuring Hamilton County student artists and community arts organizations.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center funded to host a fall campfire concert series.

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization funded to host open mic session opportunities. Locations of sessions will include Avondale Community Center, Eastgate Senior Activity Center, Orange Grove Center, Edney Innovation Center, and Lady Naps Winery.

Scenic City Shakespeare funded to provide stipends for the cast and creative team of the May 2024 productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors at Greenway Farms.

Songbirds Foundation, Inc. funded to support their new after-school music program for elementary aged youth to work with 5 artists/songwriters throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

SPLASH funded to conduct weekly art classes for homeless families at CHATT Foundation.

River City Company funded to pay artists for activities related to their month-long free festival, Rock the Riverfront, that will occur March 13-April 14, 2024.

For more information or questions about ArtsBuild’s grant programs, visit artsbuild.com. To learn more about the Tennessee Arts Commission visit tnartscommission.org.