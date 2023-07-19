Association For Visual Arts Announces 2023 Annual Juried Member Exhibition

For the last 37 years, AVA has hosted a juried exhibit highlighting a selection of their AVA member artists.

This year, AVA received submissions from 87 local artists and 30 were scored into the show. The exhibit opens this Friday, July 21st with a public reception from 6-9 PM and will be on view at AVA through September 8th.

In recent years, they have hired three regional arts professionals to serve as jurors. This year’s jurors were James Courtenay James, Alex Paul Loza, and Chris Williamson.

As is tradition every year with this show, the artist who receives the highest average score between all three jurors is awarded “Best in Show” and will receive a solo exhibition of their work at AVA next year. Additionally, each juror was invited to select a single work from the submissions that would receive “Juror’s Choice” and automatic inclusion in the exhibit.

All works were judged and scored based on the categories of technique/craftsmanship, creativity/innovation, design/composition, visual impact and professional presentation, leading to a curated collection of individual works from 30 separate artists.

The works featured represent a variety of mediums ranging from painting, photography, sculpture, installation, textile and mosaic.

For more information about the AVA Juried Member Exhibition, visit the main AVA website at www.avarts.org or come visit the gallery on the North Shore at 30 Frazier Avenue.

Featured artists:

Katie Aronat

Alex Birghenthal

Emily Boyd

Moira Brennan

Beth Daigle

Ashley Delaney

Leslie Dulin

Richard Foster

Myles Freeman

Cecilia Gainaru

Deede Gram

Steve Griffin

Lupina Haney

Greg Haynes

Lisa Houser

Sandy Hullander

Janice Kennedy

Carina Miller

Dana Moody

Kathleen Pacenti

Connie Roberts

Rick Sanders

Jessica Schulman

Susan Schweigard

David Spiller

Candice Stuart

Brent Templeton

Matt Welch

Maria Willison

Nancy Hatch Woodward

Gallery Hours are Wednesdays & Thursdays, 12-5 PM, Fridays & Saturdays, 12-6 PM, Closed Sundays (Summer only), Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Association for Visual Arts’ mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions.

They envision and strive towards a healthy and thriving arts community, evidenced by an ever-increasing engagement of artists and appreciation of the visual arts throughout the greater Chattanooga community.