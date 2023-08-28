Civic Arts League Of Chattanooga Showcases Local Artists At The Northside Gallery

It's a feast for the eyes as dozens of all new art pieces have just been hung.

So mark your calendars now for the First Friday Open House at Northside Gallery on Friday, September 1st, featuring the creative work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga.

The holidays will be here before we know it. A gift of original art is sure to please. And with your purchase you'll be showing your support for our local area's artists. The two floors that comprise the Northside Gallery are sporting almost 90 new paintings and assemblages.

In addition, several artists will be offering "studio extras" for sale. These pieces will be priced to sell! They may include sketches and quick studies, unframed and framed pieces, art-in-the-making, fun artistic experiments, jewelry, fabric art, and other small treasures. Most of the participating artists will accept checks or cash.

Wine and finger foods will also be served. The artists look forward to meeting you and invite you to stay a while and relax in the cozy "conversation area" upstairs.

The Northside Gallery is located inside Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga at 923 Mississippi Avenue. There's ample free parking.

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. was founded by a group of artist friends in 1963, in order to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga/North Georgia area.