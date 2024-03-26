EPB To Add Ten New Works To Community Mural On 10th Street

EPB’s 10th Street Community Mural will soon feature 10 more local Chattanooga area artists whose work will be displayed on the fourth and final side of its 10th Street Substation.

The 2024 mural theme is “The Magic of Unity” and illustrates the possibilities of change when we work together as one.

An outside group of community stakeholders used an anonymous judging process to select the following 10 artists who live or work in EPB’s service territory based on the submission’s artistic value, community reflection and thematic relevance.

Christen McNelly

Jaclyn Lewis

Jerome Foster

Juanita Montgomery

Justin Butts

Karen Estes

Lexi D’Ambrosio

Olivia Reckert

Rea Shaw

Sofia Rudakevych

This year, the selected artists will paint new murals on ten panels on the wall running parallel to Douglas Heights Apartments. Murals completed over the last two years honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Chattanooga history and well-known Chattanooga community members on the other three sides of the installation.

“At EPB we value art and how it can impact the community we serve, especially when created by local artists whose work uplifts the history of our area,” said EPB Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions Elizabeth Hammitt. “With the support of our community partners, we are able to provide a platform for artists to further their skills while also sharing their talents and vision with their community.”

This project would not be possible without the support of community partners such as ArtsBuild, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga-Public Art Chattanooga, Association for the Visual Arts, Hunter Museum of American Art, Stove Works, River City Company, Chatt Foundation (formerly the Community Kitchen), Five Star Breaktime Solutions, Riverside Development LLC, the MLK Neighborhood Association and numerous MLK district businesses and stakeholders.

“Over the past four years, the 10th Street Murals Project has added vibrancy to the MLK Blvd area by celebrating the history, traditions and culture of the area,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “Partnering with EPB by supporting local artists in their creation of these masterpieces has been rewarding and we are pleased to see the lasting impact of their work even after this project’s completion.”

This is the final year of this project. The final murals will be revealed in June.