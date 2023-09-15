Hunter Museum Unveils New Exhibit Exploring The Value And Worth Of Contemporary Artists

The Hunter Museum is pleased to announce its upcoming special exhibition, Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth.

Opening the evening of Thursday, September 21st at 6pm, this stunning exhibition explores the use of gold leaf in contemporary artworks to question and challenge what we value and why.

Across time and cultures, gold has served as a metaphor for what we treasure most and is often used to symbolize goodness, excellence, brilliance, and wealth. Gilding (the technique of applying a thin coating of gold over solid surfaces) has been utilized by artists working with various mediums for centuries. While frequently associated with historic traditions, gilding also often appears in the work of contemporary artists – such as those featured in Gilded.

Deliberately use gilding to make a statement about our value systems, the artists featured in this exhibit gild images of graffiti, sidewalks and disempowered peoples to challenge viewers to see the beauty in what and who we often overlook or discard. If, as the saying goes, “all that glitters is not gold,” then the artists in Gilded suggest the opposite – perhaps things that never shine are most worthy of our attention.

Nandini Makrandi, Chief Curator at the Hunter, notes, “No matter our country or culture, human beings tend to equate gold and golden things with power, wealth, beauty and luxury. The artists in this exhibition bring a variety of cultural perspectives to delve into how this traditional view of gold and gilding is relevant today. They do this through beautifully gilded objects that draw us in with their visual splendor while provoking us to reconsider our traditional associations with this symbolic material.”

A few Gilded artists, including Radcliffe Bailey, Hung Liu and Gajin Fujita, are being reintroduced to the Hunter, each having work in our permanent collection. Additionally, the exhibit features a number of other internationally-known contemporary artists, including those with Latinx, African American, African, Asian, and Indigenous backgrounds, including Larissa Bates, William Cordova, Angela Fraleigh, Nicholas Galanin, Liz Glynn, Shan Goshorn, Sherin Guirguis, Titus Kaphar, James Nares, Ronny Quevedo, Shinji Turner-Yamamoto, Danh Vo, Stacy Lynn Waddell, and Summer Wheat.

Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth, organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey, will be on view through January 8, 2024. The Hunter will be hosting numerous exhibition-related events throughout the duration of the exhibition, so stay in the know on upcoming programs by following @HunterMuseum on Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and plan your visit today!

Marketing support for this exhibition is provided by Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Exhibition-Related Events:

Thursday, September 21, 6-7:30 PM

Gilded Exhibition Opening

Be among the first to view our newest exhibition! Join us at the opening reception for an exclusive guided tour led by Emily Stamey, the curator of the exhibition, and discover behind-the-scenes insights. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Monday, October 2, 5:30-7:30 PM

Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. October’s BP@TH will feature an exploration of Black artists in our special exhibit, music from Joshua T. Allen, a performance by vocalist Kimmie J Soul, and delicious desserts from Chattanooga Bread Puddings.

Thursday, October 5, 6-7 PM