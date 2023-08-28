In-Town Gallery To Showcase "Earth Crush" In September, Featuring The Works Of Denice Bizot

In-Town Gallery’s September First Friday show is Earth Crush, featuring the work of Denice Bizot.

“My passion for our huge space rock spinning through the solar system has grown immensely through the years,” she says. “Her abundant and immense beauty is astounding. Known as Gaia by many in the spiritual community, she provides us with minerals, flora, trees and animals in incredible abundance.”

Denice expresses this passion in her show, “Earth Crush”. Beginning with a reception Friday evening, September 1st , Earth Crust will run through September 30th..

A sculptor who works primarily with metals, Denice Bizot, is an important member of the Chattanooga arts scene. Noted for her original use of found materials and her freewheeling sense of design, she creates abstract pieces of power and beauty.

“I believe working with metal is a direct way to celebrate the Earth,” she says. “Iron is extracted from sedimentary rock which contains many minerals located in the Earth's crust. Extracted from the most basic stuff of our planet, it is a fitting material to celebrate our cosmic home, Gaia”.

“Twenty-five years ago I began working with found objects made of steel for several reasons,” Bizot explains. “First, of course, is the idea of conservation, of reuse, but I also love the rust color as iron oxidizes and there seems to be an endless supply of steel in a variety of shapes and sizes to create art. I often use a plasma torch to pierce metal transforming an old car hood, a shovel or some other object that has taken my fancy.”

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga as well as in corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, Hattiesburg, MS and in Tennessee. She is in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.