Local Art Galleries, Arts Organizations Are Gearing Up For Artists Sunday

Several Chattanooga art galleries, the Association for Visual Arts and Art120 will be participating in Artists Sunday, November 26th – the Sunday after Thanksgiving – hosting events to spotlight artists, creators and performers during the holiday shopping season.

Artists Sunday falls annually between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, and is a day dedicated to encouraging shoppers to purchase with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.

It is a national program founded in Austin, Texas, 2020, to support local artists, spread awareness and appreciation for the culture artists create and the impact they have on our communities, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.

These established local art galleries – Area 61 Gallery, AVA, In-Town Gallery, and River Gallery – will be open on Sunday. Each are hosting featured artists shows, artist demonstrations, and more for you to enjoy while you browse and shop the many one-of-a-kind original creations and check-off those you love from your holiday gift list.

Artists throughout the country participate in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items, experiences and performances.

For instance, In Chattanooga, Art120 (a local nonprofit that creates arts enrichment programs within 120 miles of the city) is hosting their International Market & More – with heavy emphasis this year on live performances by local musicians, augmented with street food and art vendors in the new Gardens Lawn of the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Local artist and retired arts educator, Bob Fazio, will be demonstrating his clay arts expertise on his potter’s wheel at Area 61 Gallery.

AVA’s Salon Show features over 100 art works (for sale) selected by jury from their 300-plus 2D & 3D artist members.

Each of these Chattanooga participating galleries and arts organizations will have information about their Artists Sunday hours and events on their website and social media sites. Click here for a map of the locations.

To learn more about Artists Sunday and promoting commerce with artists, please visit ArtistsSunday.com