Rev. Finster’s Rock N’ Revival Event Coming To Museum and Cultural Center At 5ive Points

Cleveland's Museum and Cultural Center at 5ive Points is hosting Rev. Finster’s Rock n’ Revival, a weekend-long celebration of music and events celebrating the arrival of a special art exhibition featuring the works of world-renowned artist Howard Finster.

The festival events begin on Thursday, Nov. 17, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 19. The art exhibit will be on display free of charge through January 2023.

Rev. Howard Finster is widely known as “The Grandfather of Contemporary American Folk Art” and one of America’s most well-known visionary Folk artists. His work has been featured in the National Museum of Art in Washington DC, The Library of Congress, and as album cover art for popular musical artists such as The Talking Heads and R.E.M.

“It is such an extraordinary honor to have 22 original pieces of Finster artwork on display in our gallery,” said Museum and Cultural Center at 5ive Points executive director Lucy Rymer. “Opening this exhibit with an amazing celebration of art and live music is an incredible opportunity for us to embrace our new mission of being a museum and also a cultural center in our city.”

The Rock n’ Revival begins on Nov. 17 with a private event for The Ocoee Society and Howard Finster collectors, and is followed by a special History Happy Hour which is open to the public, where visitors will meet David Leonardis, who runs the Leonardis Gallery in Chicago.

On Nov. 18, the Rock n’ Revival will continue with a symposium in the Walker Lecture Hall at Lee University at 5PM featuring artist Kreg Yingst, musician and podcast host John Thompson, and art professor Rondall Reynoso. The symposium will be followed by a reception at Moss Rose Art, where Yingst’s art will be on display, and a concert featuring John Thompson of The Wayside and local artist Cartinglee.

The final day of the Rock n’ Revival will be Nov. 19, and will feature “Coffee with the curator,” with David Leonardis, who will discuss how to make your own museum. Following that, The Museum will host a guest artist workshop where visitors will create their own Finster type art. Finally. at 2:00, True Tunes host, John Thompson will host True Tunes live, where he will play and discuss outsider music and art.

Learn more at museumcenter.org/museum/howard-finster-exhibit/