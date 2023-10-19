River City Opens Request For Qualifications For Banners In The Riverfront District

This past August, River City Company announced a new program for community artists to assist with the redesign of the downtown banners across their districts.

Over 25 artists applied for the first call for the Southside District. Today, River City Company is announcing the call for artists to submit their qualifications to be considered for the second district to receive a refresh - the Riverfront District.

Since 2009, River City Company operated the downtown banner program with the goal of welcoming downtown residents and visitors to the unique districts along with serving as an effective tool to accentuate city streetscapes.

“We were honored to have so many community artists submit interest in creating a new design for the Southside District. With that district well underway to receive new banners in November, we are now ready to start the process for the Riverfront District,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

The request for qualifications will be open for artists to submit until November 15th with the top artists selected on November 22nd. Final submissions will be reviewed on December 8th, with one artist selected for the project, receiving a $1500 stipend for their artwork.

"Through the continuation of River City's banner design program, we are able to champion local artists, spark joy through design throughout our downtown neighborhoods and support the creative economy," said Carmen J. Davis, Senior Director with Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy with the City of Chattanooga.

With the costs of the banner program increasing over the past few years, River City Company is also seeking community support for the replacement of the banners. “We believe this program is a tremendous asset to our downtown and we are committed to matching dollar for dollar, up to $20,000, toward donations for the program.”

In conjunction with the request for qualifications, River City Company has also released an updated banner information guidebook. The deadline for requests for banner space is February 15th for May – October 2024 placement. Additional information about the banner program and how the community can donate to the program can be found at rivercitycompany.com/downtown-banner-program.