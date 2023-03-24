UTC's Institute of Contemporary Art Presents The 2023 BFA Senior Thesis Exhibition

The UTC Department of Art, along with the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), announce the annual 2023 BFA Senior Thesis Exhibition—on view at the ICA in the Fine Arts Center on the UTC campus from March 29-April 22.

The annual BFA Senior Thesis Exhibition is the capstone achievement of graduating BFA studio majors, comprised of a public exhibition and artist lecture series, which represents the culmination of two years of intensive artistic and intellectual development for the department’s Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates.

This year’s class is a cohort of 24 artists from four BFA studio concentrations— graphic design, painting & drawing, photography & media art, and sculpture.

“This year’s graduating class are a group of very strong individuals and ideators who are thinking about issues as far ranging as environmentalism and social responsibility, community building and skill sharing, the impacts and implications of the proliferation of social media and digital identities, to artistic responses driven by personal experiences, intuitions, inspirations, and philosophies,” says Rachel Waldrop, director and curator of the ICA.

OPENING ARTIST TALKS & RECEPTIONS

Show 1 Artist Talks

Friday, March 31st, 5-6:30pm

Benwood Auditorium, EMCS Building, UTC Campus

Free and Open to the Public, no registration required

Reception follows until 8pm, ICA Galleries & Fine Arts Center Lobby

Show 2 Artist Talks

Fri, April 14, 5-6:30pm

Benwood Auditorium, EMCS Building, UTC Campus

Free and Open to the Public, no registration required

Reception follows until 8pm, ICA Galleries & Fine Arts Center Lobby

The UTC Department of Art strives to be at the forefront of undergraduate education in the making and study of art. As art has power and is woven into all aspects of the world around us, UTC Art aims to nurture diverse voices through curriculum, programming, pedagogy, and community engagement.

UTC Art’s mission is to offer an accessible, rigorous, and supportive learning environment that exposes students to a wide range of creative processes and intellectual models for contemporary practice. Faculty guide students as they strive to meet their individual goals, preparing them for successful futures in diverse fields.

With approximately 300 students and 16 full-time faculty, UTC Art offers BFA degrees with concentrations in Graphic Design, Painting and Drawing, Photography and Media Art, and Sculpture as well as BA degrees in Art Education, Art History, and Studio Art. UTC is an NASAD-accredited institution.