Watercolor Artist Durinda Cheek's New Exhibit Comes To Townsend Atelier

Townsend Atelier is pleased to present Capturing the Light, an art exhibit featuring the works of local artist and Townsend Atelier instructor, Durinda Cheek.

Cheek has selected over 20 watercolor paintings for this show. Works depict places and architecture of her travels in the Southeast and in Europe. Works will be available for purchase and on view through the end of October online at www.townsendatelier.com or in person by appointment.

"My passion for watercolors came from seeing an exhibit of the Tennessee Watercolor Society in the Hunter Museum of Art in Chattanooga," says Durinda. "For two years, I studied with Wayne Wu, AWS weekly and fell deeper in love with the medium. I am attracted to light and shadow contrast, especially in architecture. My paintings are reflections of my travels in the southeast and in Europe. As one juror said about my work, 'It's all about the light!'."

This show is a collection of paintings that have been exhibited in international, national, and regional exhibits. Some are award winners.