A Jazzy Musical Treat, Ain’t Misbehavin’ Comes To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

The joint will be jumpin’ with the rhythm of the roaring twenties as Chattanooga Theatre Centre proudly presents the electrifying production of Ain't Misbehavin’ April 12 through May 5.

This Tony Award-winning musical revue will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through the music of legendary composer Thomas “Fats” Waller, celebrating the vibrant energy and spirit of the Harlem Renaissance.

Featuring popular songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Jitterbug Waltz,” “Lounging at the Waldorf,” and more, jazz fans won’t want to miss this musical tribute to the swinging sounds of Fats Waller.

A talented group of eight powerhouse performers will bring the sultry, sizzling music to life in the Circle Theatre under the musical direction of Neshawn Calloway (musical director for CTC’s production of The Color Purple: The Musical in 2023) with choreography by Crystal Newson and direction from Rodney Van Valkenburg.

“The audience can expect to laugh, tap their feet and be thoroughly entertained by this amazing cast,” says Musical Director Neshawn Calloway. “They really bring the music of Fats Waller to life. You may even see a little audience participation! You don’t want to miss it!”

The cast includes Vincent Hale, Tim Harris, Brandon Hines, Kimmie J Soul (aka Kimberly Hurley), Ainek Jenkins, Brandi Jordan, Tessa Kelly, and Garrell Woods-Trinity. The production team is rounded out with Costume Designer Kimberly Reynolds, Light Designer Jeremy Campbell, Technical Director Adam Miecielica, Scenic Painter Annie Collins, and Stage Manager Rodney Strong.

Performances will be held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:30PM. There will be no performances during the fourth weekend in April, and shows will resume the following Thursday.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ represents the 1920s in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season of shows. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the Box Office at (423) 267-8534 Monday through Friday 10AM-2PM.