Barking Legs Theater Announces Performance Artists Chosen For Incubator Residency

Barking Legs Theater is happy to announce the performance artists chosen for the INCUBATOR Residency.

These artists will spend the next few months workshopping transdisciplinary, original performance art works using free rehearsal time in the Barking Legs Theater space, along with additional support—mentorship, marketing, and a production stipend.

The Verified Incubator Performances (VIPs) will occur the first three Mondays of November, 2023, as part of the 30th anniversary celebration.

The Verified Incubator Performance artists are as follows:

Donnie Marsh, Ashley Saturday , et al. will present a comedy showcase about growing up in church titled “Amen Cul de Sac.”

Monica Ellison, Tanqueray Harper, and Zoey Chatman with a dance piece about youth, legacy, motherhood, and the balancing act of life.

Moll King will perform original spoken word poetry that showcases the current state of the city's housing crisis combined with the "ethics and values" of Christianity vs the actual words of Christ.

Marek Krawcyzk has a mixed media project about loneliness and isolation due to the pandemic.

Novek Newi, Arche Twitty, Oninye Nafree, Fallon Clark, Kenneth Glatt, Kyree Brown, N'nako Kande, Zoe Valentina are combining dance and spoken word with an overall theme of "Who is your Avatar?".

Charlene Hong White will create and perform an original play about growing up as an Asian-American in white America with other people of color cast in the roles.

Barking Legs Theater has been a diverse and welcoming presence in the Chattanooga community since 1993, and the nonprofit is planning a month-long (November 1-22) anniversary celebration with something happening every day at the theater for 22 days straight.