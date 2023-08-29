Chattanooga Theatre Centre Honors 99th Season Volunteers At Centre Stage Awards

Following a decades-old tradition, Chattanooga Theatre Centre celebrated its dedicated volunteers at the Centre Stage Awards on Saturday, August 26th in the Mainstage Theatre.

This special event honors both youth and adult volunteers who contributed their time and talents to produce the eleven shows in CTC’s 2022-2023 Season. Awards were given to both on-stage and behind-the-scenes volunteers, and youth volunteers were recognized with the Sonia Young Honors of Excellence.

The President’s Award, chosen by CTC Board President LaFrederick Thirkill, was awarded in loving memory to Julie Van Valkenburg, a beloved member of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre staff and devoted volunteer for many years. The Producer’s Award was given to Magge Hudgins for her dedication to productions as a volunteer actor, helper in the scene shop, and active member of the Board of Directors. Evangeline “Vange” Carter was the recipient of the Dan Jay Volunteer of the Year for her year-long efforts as Stage Manager, crew member, and front-of-house volunteer.

For their onstage appearances, Cortney Warner was recognized as Audience Favorite Actress in a Play and Chris Mathis as Audience Favorite Actor in a Play, both for AUGUST WILSON’S THE PIANO LESSON. Tamara Lansden was honored as Audience Favorite Actress in a Musical for THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL, and Nor Caissie was recognized as Audience Favorite Actor in a Musical for SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL.

Nicholas Rexford was honored with the Outstanding Debut Actor Award, and Madi Morris received the Outstanding Debut Actress Award. The Star Turn Award was given to Josh Ruben, and Tae Brasel and Starleesha Howard were recognized for their multiple exceptional ensemble roles in this season’s musical productions with the Dionysus Robes.

In backstage roles, Rob Block was honored as Outstanding Stage Manager for his work on THE SOUND OF MUSIC and SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL, and Jill Burgess was recognized as Outstanding Crew Member. The Outstanding Crew Award was presented to the crew for EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD. The awards for Outstanding Front of House Volunteer, Outstanding Administrative Volunteer, Outstanding Scene Shop Volunteer, and Outstanding Costume Shop Volunteer were given to Kathleen Monnig, Kathy Schein, Jeff Fowers, and Christine Chapin, respectively.

The James Family was recognized with the Milly Farris Outstanding Contribution to the Youth Theatre Award. Lily Obal was honored as Youth Theatre Stage Manager of the Year, and Roman Medina, Maribeth Madonia, and Will James were recognized as Youth Theatre Crew Members of the Year.

By a vote of patrons, AUGUST WILSON’S THE PIANO LESSON was selected as Audience Favorite Play of the Year, and THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL was the Audience Favorite Musical of the Year. The Best Play of the Year Award was given to AUGUST WILSON’S THE PIANO LESSON, and The Best Musical of the Year was awarded to SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL.

Here are the additional honorees for each production:

THE SOUND OF MUSIC (September/October 2022):

John Echols, MVP Award

Addie Counts, Director’s Choice Award

Noah Lloyd, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

Joshua Presnall, Music Director’s Choice Award

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (October/November 2022):

Stan Lane, MVP Award

Jay Echols, Director’s Choice Award

April Bolton, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (December 2022):

Magge Hudgins, MVP Award

Dawn Hendrix, Director’s Choice Award

Tae Brasel, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER (December 2022):

Katherine Pipes and Ash Himrod, Director’s Choice Award (Bathrobe Cast)

Logan Chubb and Piper Elliot, Director’s Choice Award (Bedsheet Cast)

Sara Crane and Evie Sneckenberger, Stage Manager’s Choice Award (Bathrobe Cast)

Dalton Williams and Hayley Butler, Stage Manager’s Choice Award (Bedsheet Cast)

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (January/February 2023):

Josh Garcia, MVP Award

Paige Hawkins, Director’s Choice Award

Will Park, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL (February/March 2023):

Starleesha Howard, MVP Award

Timothy Harris, Director’s Choice Award

Mauriel Rodriguez, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

Priscilla Auls, Music Director’s Choice Award

BAMBI: A LIFE IN THE WOODS (March 2023):

Oliver Petty and Bryson Murr, Director’s Choice Award

Christiana Russell, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

THE CAKE (April/May 2023):

Lisa Cash, MVP Award

Tim Newland, Director’s Choice Award

E’tienne Easley, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

MISS NELSON IS MISSING. (May 2023):

Pheobe Gilligan and Claire James, Director’s Choice Award (Rowdy Cast)

Lucy Martin and Libby Brown, Director’s Choice Award (Unruly Cast)

Zoe Fesperman, Stage Manager’s Choice Award (Rowdy Cast)

Keegan White, Stage Manager’s Choice Award (Unruly Cast)

AUGUST WILSON’S THE PIANO LESSON (June 2023):

Que Howard, MVP Award

LaFrederick Thirkill, Director’s Choice Award

Jasmine Robinson, Stage Manager’s Choice Award

SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL (July/August 2023):