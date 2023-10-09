Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Theatrical Masterpiece "Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?"

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is proud to announce its upcoming production of the classic American drama, Edward Albee’s "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

This gripping play promises to captivate audiences from October 20th through November 5th, 2023, in the intimate setting of CTC’s Circle Theatre.

In Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning script, George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a Saturday night party. Martha announces, amidst general profanity, that she has invited a young couple—an opportunistic new professor at the college and his shatteringly naïve new bride—to stop by for a nightcap. When they arrive, the charade begins. The drinks flow and suddenly inhibitions melt.

Each production in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season is chosen to represent a decade in CTC’s history. This timeless exploration of the human condition represents the 1960s. The production delves into the intricacies of marriage, ambition, and the lengths people will go to protect their fragile egos. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as the characters engage in a psychological battle of words and emotions, exploring themes of truth, illusion, and the masks we wear in our relationships.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” features “a quartet of inventive theatrical artists gearing up to bring the turbulence, the hits, the midnight glamour, and all possessing with tortuous expertise, fire-shot repartee sarcasm,” says Director Suzanne Smartt. “We can definitively say ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ is scorching hot. So, brace yourself!”

Filled with raw, unfiltered emotion, this performance is not suitable for children and features mature themes and coarse language. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will be performed in CTC’s Circle Theatre which provides an up-close and personal experience that immerses guests in the heart of the drama. The intimate setting allows for a deeper connection with the characters and a more intense theatrical experience.

Directed by Suzanne Smartt with set design by Adam Miecielica and costumes designed by Liomar Sosa, the cast includes Wendy Tippens as Martha, Josh Ruben as George, Ford Knox as Nick, and Lindsey Wills as Honey. Reserve your seats today and prepare for a night of gripping drama that will leave you talking about it long after the lights go down.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness one of the most powerful and iconic plays of the 20th century performed live on stage. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the Chattanooga Theatre Centre Box Office at 423.267.8534.