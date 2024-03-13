CTC Embarks On A Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”

Experience the mystery and intrigue of Agatha Christie’s thrilling “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening at Chattanooga Theatre Centre March 22nd and running through April 7th.

Welcome aboard the world’s most famous luxury train to witness Christie’s iconic whodunnit, reimagined by writer Ken Ludwig and performed by a troupe of talented actors in the Mainstage Theatre.

Known to many through its multiple screen adaptations, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” involves a unique cast of characters who board the opulent Orient Express only to find themselves entangled in a web of deception, suspense, and murder. Detective Hercule Poirot, a name synonymous with the murder mystery genre, is right in the middle of the action as he attempts to identify the murderer before they strike again.

Audiences can expect the memorable story they know and love with an added bonus of humor, suspense, and even romance through Ludwig’s adaptation of the well-loved novel. Complete with lavish costumes, special effects, and a cast of both CTC veterans and newcomers alike, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” is a can’t-miss experience.

Scott Dunlap will bring the legendary story to life as Director, Costume Designer, Sound Designer, and Light Designer for the show. The production team also includes Jeremy Campbell as Set Designer, Adam Miecielica as Technical Director, Evangeline Carter as Stage Manager, and Sarah Zorn as Assistant Stage Manager.

The gifted cast includes: Jennifer Abbott as Nanny and others; Sarah Addison as Mary Debenham; Caleb Atkins as Hector Macqueen; Joyce Benson as Princess Natalia Dragomiroff; Rajeev Bhatia as Samuel Ratchett; Jeremy Campbell as Pierre Michel; Justin Forsythe as Hercule Poirot; Brenda Hodges Binder as Greta Ohlsson; Magge Cabrera-Hudgins as Mrs. Caroline Hubbard; Matthew Lawrence as Head Waiter and others; Beulah Mosley as Mother and others; Dennis Parker as Monsieur Bouc; Billy Pate as John Arbuthnot; Monique Reason as Countess Elena Andreyni; and Kristopher Williams as Father and others.

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” set in 1935, represents the 1930s in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season of shows, each representing a decade in the organization’s history. This show is recommended for those ages 13 and above and includes usage of strobing lights, loud noises, prop weapons, some coarse language, and mature themes.

Tickets can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the Box Office at 423.267.8534 Monday through Friday between 10AM and 2PM.