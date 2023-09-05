Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga Presents David Mamet's The Penitent Beginning This Friday

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga explores the commitment to one’s ethics in their newest production THE PENITENT by David Mamet.

This Mamet play focuses on themes of morals, ethics, and marital commitment in a tense drama featuring a psychiatrist whose name has been connected to a tragic incident committed by one of his former patients. Director Joseph Watts helms the cast of four with a unique interpretation of the story.

“I find his take on the story fresh and definitely in the creative vein of what we are known for -- intimate and emotionally engaging dissections of the human condition,” mentions ETC founder Garry Lee Posey.

Charles, played with emotional vulnerability and moralistic naïveté by Dennis Parker, finds himself under public scrutiny when a newspaper publishes an article misquoting his psychological theory while connecting him to a mass shooting crime of one of his former patients targeting homosexuals.

Kath, Charles’ wife played by Joanna Lewis, engages on a fact finding mission to fully understand why her husband, who she thought she knew, cannot do the one thing that would alleviate his circumstance. Charles’ friend and lawyer Richard, played by ETC veteran Garry Lee Posey, is also trying to convince Charles that to get his name off the front page that he simply needs to testify for the defense.

Under the guise of patient/physician confidentiality, Charles refuses to testify. In his deposition with an attorney, played by Julie Wright with a particular edge that forces Charles to self examine, the audience discovers the true reasoning for Charles’ refusal and Mamet masterfully pits morals against ethics, science against religion, and ultimately husband against wife.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga will present THE PENITENT at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 3319 Hixson Pike. For ticket information visit www.ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com.

Shows will be presented September 8th - 16th. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and one matinee on Sunday September 10th at 2:30.

Set design by Joseph Watts, Costumes by Julianna Ogden, Lights and Props by Garry Posey, technical direction by James Ogden and the show is stage managed by Joel Sanchez-Avantes