Get Tangled Up In Tomie dePaola’s “Strega Nona” At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

The delightful, nostalgic stories of Tomie dePaola come to life as CTC presents the first Youth Theatre Production of the 100th Season, “Strega Nona,” directed by Scott Dunlap.

Rachel Carroll

Two casts of talented young people will alternate performances of the joyously goofy play in the Circle Theatre December 1 through December 17.

"Strega Nona" is a playful tale of magic, love, laughter, and pasta. This hilarious adaptation, based on the beloved books by Tomie dePaola, follows the adventures of Strega Nona, a wise and kind-hearted Italian witch, her awkward yet endearing apprentice, Big Anthony, and the outspoken baker’s daughter Bambolona. Many will recognize the familiar characters as they tell the memorable stories of overflowing pasta, magical rings, and more.

The CTC production promises to be an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages, as our young actors transport you to a quaint Italian village where pasta pots, magic spells, and a sprinkling of humor all come together. This captivating story reminds us of the importance of responsibility and the unfortunate results of not following directions, all wrapped up in a giggle-filled, family-friendly show.

As CTC celebrates 100 years of live theatre, each production this season represents a decade in the organization’s history, “Strega Nona” represents the 1970s and the creation of the Youth Theatre program.

“This play has been so much fun to work on,” said Director Scott Dunlap. “Both casts have been laughing throughout rehearsal at this surprising comedy. It takes three of the Strega Nona books and presents them cleverly and seamlessly. It’s rare to have a comedy that is truly for all ages. Most family shows and animated films have jokes for adults, and the ‘kid stuff’ is kind of bright colors and lots of movement, but no jokes for kids. By contrast, this show is filled with silly shenanigans and guaranteed giggles for both kids AND adults. It will be a perfect way to spend the holiday!”

The Youth Theatre production includes the Arrivederci Cast of Amelia Dorton, Phoebe Gilligan, Gavin Hall, Greyson Hinton, Korie Hollingsworth, Claire James, Ephraim James, Henry James, Penny James, Will James, Ella Pattison, and Christiana Russell. The Buongiorno Cast includes Reagan Brown, Haley Butler, Lucy Gitschlag, Aubrey Legge, Roman Medina, Anastasiya Sankevich, Lily Sentell, Clark Truett, Max Truett, Keegan White, Weston Whitmire, and Charlotte Wolf with stage management by Noa Hammond and Sara Crane.

To purchase tickets for Tomie dePaola’s "Strega Nona" and learn more about Chattanooga Theatre Centre's 100th season, please visit TheatreCentre.com or contact the box office at (423) 267-8534.