Performing Arts League Accepting Applications For Youth Grants And Scholarships

The Performing Arts League has announced that applications are now available for 2023 grants to nonprofit arts organizations for youth arts programs and scholarships to support young performers.

The mission of the Performing Arts League is to support youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Applications can be downloaded from the PAL website: at palchattanooga.org. Notification of awards will be made on April 30, 2023.

Performing Arts League Grants encourage the expansion and development of programs that recruit, develop or train young students for participation in all disciplines of the performing arts, including dance, theatre, and instrumental and vocal music.

Grants are available to nonprofit organizations that actively support young performing artists. Organizations may submit more than one qualifying project for consideration. However, the Performing Arts League awards only one grant per organization per year. Deadline for complete Grant application submission must be received by March 5, 2023. Notification of awards will be made by April 30, 2023.

Performing Arts League Scholarships encourage participation in programs that recruit, develop or train young students in all disciplines of the performing arts, including dance, theatre, and instrumental and vocal music.

Scholarships are available to individuals who are active participants in such programs. More than one student within an organization may make a scholarship request. The Performing Arts League awards only one scholarship per student per year. Deadline for complete Scholarship Application submission must be received by March 20, 2023. Notification of awards will be made by April 30, 2023.

“Our recent Sunday Showcase celebrated Chattanooga’s talented young performers and the wide array of youth ensembles supported by PAL grants and scholarships. We look forward to receiving this year’s applications for projects that help educate and nurture these gifted and enthusiastic young artists and give them an outlet for their creative energies," said Greg Miller, President of the Performing Arts League.

"We also support individual students in their desire to expand their horizons with specialized training and intensive programs that enable them to realize their goals. We are gratified that our grants and scholarships have brought meaningful opportunities to the many outstanding arts organizations and gifted young performers in our area. We encourage all who qualify to submit an application for consideration.”

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training.

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $170,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers in the greater Chattanooga area.

For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: palchattanooga.org