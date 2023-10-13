Groundbreaking Study Reveals $191 Million In Economic Impact Of Local Arts And Culture

According to ArtsBuild, the Hamilton County nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $191,040,572 in economic activity in 2022 according to the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), an economic and social impact study conducted by Americans for the Arts.

That economic activity includes $94,001,510 in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations; $97,039,062 in event-related spending by their audiences; 3,120 jobs supported; and $33,230,214 in local, state, and federal government revenue. Spending by arts and culture audiences generates valuable commerce to local merchants, a value-add that few other industries can compete with.

Building on its 30-year legacy as the largest and most inclusive study of its kind, AEP6 uses a rigorous methodology to document the economic and social contributions of the nation’s nonprofit arts and culture industry. The study demonstrates locally, as well as nationally, that arts and culture are a critical economic driver of vibrant communities.

“We all know that Chattanooga-Hamilton County is a wonderful place to live, work, and play, and AEP6 documents the incredible role that artists and arts organizations play in our local economy and social well-being," James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild, stated about the results.

Nationally, the AEP6 study reveals that America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry—one that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

“Arts and culture organizations have a powerful ability to attract and hold dollars in the community longer. They employ people locally, purchase goods and services from nearby businesses, and produce the authentic cultural experiences that are magnets for visitors, tourists, and new residents,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “When we invest in nonprofit arts and culture, we strengthen our economy and build more livable communities.”

AEP6 represents a reset from its previous versions, establishing a new benchmark in the AEP study series.

Social Impact: For the first time, AEP6 expands beyond the economic and financial data to include social impact measurements of arts and culture’s effect on the well-being of communities and residents.

Equity and Inclusion: AEP6 broke new ground by prioritizing equity, community engagement, and inclusivity. With the goal of reducing systemic bias, Americans for the Arts transformed its approach and expanded the inclusion and participation of organizations serving or representing BIPOC- (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and ALAANA- (African, Latin, Asian, Arab, Native American) identifying communities.

Nationally, extensive research reveals proportional economic and community impacts among attendees at BIPOC and ALAANA organizations to the overall national average. These findings should initiate new, and escalate existing, critical funding conversations about BIPOC and ALAANA organizations receiving fair and proportional financial support.

Key figures from Hamilton County’s AEP6 study include:

Hamilton County’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $97,039,062 in event-related spending by its audiences.

The typical attendee spends $43.37 per person per event, not including the cost of admission.

27% of arts and culture attendees were from outside the county in which the activity took place. They spent an average of $62.31. All vital income for local merchants.

89% of respondents agreed that the activity or venue they were attending was “a source of neighborhood pride for the community.”

85% said they would “feel a sense of loss if that activity or venue was no longer available.”

AEP6 demonstrates the significant economic and social benefits that arts and culture bring to their communities, states, and the nation. To amplify the study results and raise awareness of these widespread benefits with public and private-sector leaders, seventeen national organizations partnered with Americans for the Arts on AEP6:

Actors’ Equity Association

African Diaspora Consortium

Arts & Planning Division (American Planning Association)

Black Legislative Leaders Network

Department for Professional Employees

AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations)

Destinations International

International City/County Management Association

Independent Sector National Association of Counties

National Conference of State Legislatures

National Alliance of Community Economic Development Associations

National Independent Venue Association

National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women

Race Forward

Recording Industry Association of America

The Conference Board

U.S. Conference of Mayors

By measuring arts and culture’s wide-ranging impact, public and private sector leaders can work together to secure funding and arts-friendly policies that shape more vibrant and equitable communities.

The full report, a map of the 373 study regions, and a two-page economic impact summary for each, can be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.