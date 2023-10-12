The Lookout Comedy Festival Comes To The Comedy Catch With Four Days Of Laughter

The Comedy Catch is hosting this years Lookout Comedy Festival coming Wednesday, October 18th through Saturday, October 21st.

The festival was created by local comedian Donnie Marsh in 2018. After sitting out 2020 and 2021, it came back last year stronger than ever. This year they received over 150 submissions from comics all over the country.

They narrowed it down to their top 20 and will be showcasing them alongside local hosts as well as national touring headliners.

There will be thirteen different shows over four days at several different venues, including The Comedy Catch, Boneyard, JJ's Bohemia, Sluggo's, The Granfaloon, and a pair of "secret shows".

Among the many comic acts, headlines include:

  • Mandal
  • Corey Ryan Forrester
  • Lace Larrabee
  • Jamie Wolf
  • Amber Autry 
  • Katie K

Get tickets and complete lineup info at lookoutcomedyfestival.com

