DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX, With A Special Spanish Screening On Sunday

The first major studio superhero film starring a Latino hero is getting a special Spanish-language screening presented locally by Tu Radio 92.7 when it premieres this weekend at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater.

Blue Beetle’s run on Chattanooga’s largest screen begins Friday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. with daily screenings continuing through Thursday, Aug. 24. The Spanish-language showing will take place Sunday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m.

When recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña) returns to his hometown of Palmera City hoping to plan his next step in life, he unexpectedly encounters the Scarab, an ancient relic of alien biotechnology. Chosen as the Scarab’s host, the strange device envelops Jaime in a suit of armor and confers its extraordinary powers and weaponry on him, transforming him into the legendary Blue Beetle.

As he comes to grips with his new abilities, Jaime must also defend his hometown and his family from otherworldly foes seeking to use the Scarab for nefarious purposes.

Though it’s the character’s first foray onto the big screen, Blue Beetle has existed in variable forms in the DC Universe since 1939 as both a solo hero and a member of superhero organizations such as the Justice League and the Teen Titans.

Beetle marks the first solo film for a Latino superhero, and Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto wanted to emphasize the role of Jamie’s family.

To carry that load, Soto cast a host of Latino talents to portray Jaime’s family, including his grandmother (Adriana Barraza), father (Damían Alcázar), mother (Elpidia Carrillo), sister (Belissa Escobedo), and uncle (George Lopez).

“One of the things that we really wanted to do with the cast was to be able to be as authentic as we can,” Soto told the audience during a post-launch Q&A after the reveal of the film’s trailer. “We wanted to tap into almost three generations. We wanted to see the first immigrant family.”

While many iconic superhero films depict the hero desperately trying to keep their identity secret from their family, Jaime must instead rely on them as he unlocks his powers and shoulders the burdens of his newfound responsibilities.

"There's no hiding from mom and dad that I'm Blue Beetle,” Maridueña told news agency Reuters during a recent interview. “As a Latino, I know that there's no secrets in my family, so I felt it resonated with me and the fact that the superhero in this movie is really the family."

Blue Beetle will be screened at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater on:

Aug. 18-19 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Special Spanish language screening presented by TU Radio

Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21-24 at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at tnaqua.org/imax/blue-beetle/.