The Bobby Stone Film Series Kicks Off Summer At The Walker Theatre

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues the tradition, even while the Tivoli Theatre is closed for renovations.

They're thrilled to invite you in to the Walker Theatre this summer for the return of the Bobby Stone Film Series.

The series kicks off July 1 and runs through the end of the month with a great selection of recent and classic films.

Tickets are available at the Memorial Auditorium Box Office, at tivolichattanooga.com, or by phone at (423) 757-5580.

Moonrise Kingdom (PG-13)

July 1, 2023 | 7pm

The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a community that seems untouched by some of the bad things going on in the rest of the world. Twelve-year-olds Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward) have fallen in love and decide to run away. But a violent storm is approaching the island, forcing a group of quirky adults (Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray) to mobilize a search party and find the youths before calamity strikes.

The Road (R)

July 7, 2023 | 7pm

America is a grim, gray shadow of itself after a catastrophe. A man (Viggo Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) wander through this post-apocalyptic world, trying to keep the dream of civilization alive. They journey toward the sea, surviving as best they can on what they can scavenge, and try to avoid roving gangs of savage humans who will turn them into slaves, or worse.

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

July 8, 2023 | 2pm

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Amores Perros (R)

July 8, 2023 | 7pm

"Amores Perros" is a bold, intensely emotional, and ambitious story of lives that collide in a Mexico City car crash. Inventively structured as a triptych of overlapping and intersecting narratives, "Amores Perros" explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into unforeseen dramatic situations instigated by the seemingly inconsequential destiny of a dog named Cofi.

All the Pretty Horses (PG-13)

July 15, 2023 | 7pm

The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the ranch where he has spent his entire life. Lured south of the border by the romance of cowboy life and the promise of a fresh start, Cole and his pal embark on an adventure that will test their resilience, define their maturity, and change their lives forever.

The Wiz (G)

July 22, 2023 | 2pm

When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm, she's miraculously whisked away to an urban fantasy land called Oz. After accidentally killing the Wicked Witch of the East upon her arrival, Dorothy is told about the Wiz (Richard Pryor), a wizard who can help her get back to Manhattan. As Dorothy goes in search of the Wiz, she's joined by the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), the Tin Man (Nipsey Russell) and the Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross).

A Hard Day's Night (G)