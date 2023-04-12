The Chattanooga Film Festival Celebrates 10th Year With World Premieres

The Chattanooga Film Festival will make its long awaited return this summer from June 23rd through 29th.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, after being named one of “The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine, the festival will return to the ground June 23-25, while still offering a virtual experience from June 23-29.

While the festival will have various locations around the city, the main venue will be Chattanooga’s historic and legendary haunted The Read House Hotel. The hotel’s 1920’s beauty and the tale of Room 311, with resident ghost Annalisa, makes it the perfect backdrop for the festival’s 10th Anniversary.

Opening the festival will be the Southeast premiere of ONYX THE FORTUITOUS AND THE TALISMAN OF SOULS based on director Andrew Bowser’s viral character Onyx, who has racked up over 300 million plus views online. Later that evening, Onyx the Fortuitous himself will preside over the CFF’s opening night party, the Black Magic Masquerade. This event has the festival collaborating once again with Chattanooga Whiskey for an evening of costumes and cosplay, mingling and madness, spooky tunes and killer signature cocktails.

This year’s CFF will see the world premiere of SOUR PARTY from filmmakers Amanda Drexton and Michael A. Drexton, one of the programming team’s favorite debut features of 2023. The film centers around Gwen (Samantha Westervelt) and James (Amanda Drexton), two flailing thirtysomething besties that are as broke as they are self absorbed. When circumstances set the duo out on a bizarre odyssey across Los Angeles to collect “debts,” featuring delightful appearances from the likes of Reggie Watts and Corey Feldman, you’re left with a feminist twist on the buddy comedy that you won’t be able to help but fall in love with.

On the other end of the spectrum is the world premiere of director Stephen Vanderpool and writer/star Sam Brittan’s TEARSUCKER. The plot is a dark and surreal journey that revolves around a psychopath that feeds on women’s tears. Filled with Lynchian tone shifts and dynamic performances that will make you squirm in your seat, Brittan’s haunting rumination on toxic masculinity and equally toxic power dynamics will lodge itself in the darkest corners of your mind.

As CFF did with their 2022 fan-favorite film PUSSYCAKE, the festival is proud to partner again with our pals at Cinedigm and Screambox on a pair of must-see films that will please horror fans looking for exciting new voices in horror cinema. The first is Japanese filmmaker Keishi Kondo's mind-melting debut feature, NEW RELIGION. Kondo mixes a surreal ghost story with body horror, resulting in a wildly atmospheric and gripping film.

Dark Star Pictures will present two special screenings for festival attendees. First, the opening film in the festival's popular CFF After Hours block is Daphné Baiwir's masterful deep dive into the world of Stephen King film adaptations, KING ON SCREEN. Dark Star will also give CFF attendees a chance to see the terrifying psychological and body horror film THE ELDERLY, from filmmakers Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez.

On the live event side of things, CFF leans deeper into darkness with special return appearances by bestselling authors. screenwriters and longtime festival favorites Clay McLeod Chapman (Whisper Down the Lane, Netflix’s “Wendell & Wild”) and Grady Hendrix (The Final Girl Support Group, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires).

Chapman will help kick off the festival's opening day with an event that's become a sacred tradition to CFF fans—The Pumpkin Pie Show, which showcases Chapman's wild and unhinged abilities as a live storyteller. This year he’ll present GHOST EATERS AND OTHER STORIES, featuring readings from his latest novel The Ghost Eaters. It's a perfect reminder to guests that there's nothing better than curling up in a haunted hotel with one of the world's foremost tellers of scary tales.