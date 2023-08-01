Dame Dash, LARussell Announced For Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit

The 2023 Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit is back for its biggest year yet announcing a lineup of renowned hip-hop legends like Dame Dash and celebrated contemporary artists like LARussell and Hitkidd.

The Summit officially opens with a special fireside chat featuring Dame Dash on Oct. 13. and has released a limited number of early access tickets, as well as tickets to a VIP reception that evening.

“It has been inspiring to see the growth of this event over the past several years and it really speaks to the level of interest, not just locally or in Tennessee, but from artists and fans from across the country,” said CHA Hip-Hop Summit co-organizer Micah Chapman.

Friday, Oct. 13, era-defining artist and entrepreneur Dame Dash will host a fireside chat and discuss his journey from a street hustler to a founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, as well as his current film and business projects.

Early access tickets to Dame’s fireside chat portion of the Summit are $28, with limited availability. General admission tickets will be $50, with day-of tickets at $65.

Saturday, Oct. 14 will feature three panels with artists like LARussell and Hitkidd alongside entertainment industry influencers like Kim Osorio and Tracey Waples. To be notified when tickets for this free event are released, join the list here.

“The Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit committee and SoundCorps board of directors could not be more pleased with the growth we've seen from this event year over year and we are very excited about the future of Hip-Hop in Chattanooga,” said SoundCorps Executive Director Stratton Tingle.

The 2023 Hip-Hop Summit is sponsored by Benwood and Lyndhurst foundations, the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Arts Commission, TVFCU, Cempa, and STEAM Logistics. To find out more about how to partner with the event or to host your own, email chahiphopsummit@gmail.com.

The fourth annual CHA Hip-Hop Summit is a conference designed to improve the artistry of those in Chattanooga's hip-hop industry by building entrepreneurial and business skills through a free conference in partnership with Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week..

The week includes a wide range of events at area venues, featuring local, regional and national artists. Find out more about Hip-Hop Week here. Get details about the Hip-Hop Summit here.