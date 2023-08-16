Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Sold Out Moon River Festival

One of the most popular musical events of the year in Chattanooga is the Moon River Festival, presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, which will take place in Coolidge Park on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River on September 9th & 10th.

One sure sign on their popularity is they sold out within days of tickets going on sale. But the good news is you can enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival!

Simply click here to email us your name, address, and daytime phone number and we'll draw one lucky winner on Friday, September 1st!

The 2023 list of Moon River performers includes Hozier, Caamp, Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM), Nickle Creek, Marcus King Band, Judah & the Lion, First Aid Kit, Noah Cyrus, Larry Fleet, Houndmouth, Larkin Poe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wilder Woods, Aoife O’Donovan, The 502s, The Dip, Son Little, flipturn, S. G. Goodman, Sunny War, Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, and Kaitlin Butts.

Also returning in 2023 are Moon River Music Festival’s most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse and Lookout Lodge. More details on each will be revealed in the coming months!

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival will see its eighth installment in 2023 and the fifth in Chattanooga after expanding from its original home at the historic Levitt Shell in Memphis, TN.

The last four years in Chattanooga have given festival goers unforgettable memories with past headliners including Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The National, Wilco, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and The Head and the Heart.

The festival has worked hard to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee.