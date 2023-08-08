Alex Volz Breaks Down Five Great Songs About Chattanooga (And One Weird One)

A lot of great songs mention Chattanooga.

That’s because, aside from being a great city with some unique history, it’s also just a fun word to say. Legendary songwriters like Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and Jason Isbell have name-dropped our city over the years, but very few of these songs are actually about Chattanooga.

Even the most famous Chattanooga song of all time, Glen Miller’s "Chattanooga Choo Choo"’ isn’t really about Chattanooga – it’s about a train ride in which more lyrics are dedicated to the breakfast of ham and eggs than the namesake city.

But there are plenty of songs that are actually set in Chattanooga and explore its culture and place in history. Here are five great ones (and one kinda weird one).

“Chattanooga Blues” by Ida Cox

Growing up in rural north Georgia, Chattanooga must have seemed like New York to a young Ida Cox. That’s the impression one gets from her 1923 song “Going to Chattanooga.” Her hunt for a philandering boyfriend takes her from Fort Oglethorpe to Market & McCallie, up 9th Street, and all the way to the dam on the river (presumably Hales Bar since the Chickamauga Dam wasn’t built until the 1940s).

She finally finds him at Tannery Flats, sporting a new suit and Stetson hat. He refuses to return to her, and she heads home alone. But in the song’s unexpectedly upbeat final verse, she fondly reminisces about her time in Chattanooga and hopes to one day move there herself.

So by the end of the song, we learn that the “Chattanooga Blues” aren’t the blues of romantic heartbreak, but rather the feeling of longing a small town girl has for the big city and all the excitement and possibility it represents.

“Chattanooga” by Slim Pickens Bluegrass

Much Like ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo” this song by Randy Steele’s Slim Pickens Bluegrass Band is about traveling home to Chattanooga. But whereas that song was more about the journey, this one is definitely about the destination. You can hear the longing in his voice as he pines for the bend of the river, the cool creeks, and the warm blue skies that await him.

The song’s narrator vividly describes a scene any Chattanoogan knows well, driving home and seeing Lookout Mountain emerge from the horizon. The final verse depicts the homestretch of a similar journey through death and up to the pearly gates of heaven, where he expects to find a ‘Welcome to Chattanooga’ sign.

As with any of Randy Steele’s musical ventures, all the players are outstanding, and the instrumental solo breaks are as delightful as Randy’s soulful voice.

“Live From Chattanooga” by YGTUT

For nearly a decade YGTUT has been releasing great albums that are sonically diverse, lyrically dense, and always personal. And like other great MCs in hip hop history, his story and the story of his city can’t be separated.

There’s no better example than this song from his debut album, Preacher’s Son. From hustling in the streets to floating in the lake to hotboxing a Cadillac with some buds, he paints a picture of hardship, perseverance, and simple hard-fought joys.

The music itself is also a fantastic expression of the city’s diversity, mixing hip hop beats, upright bass, jazz piano, and some greasy Appalachian fiddle hooks that immediately let you know you aren’t in LA or NYC. Mix that white sauce and that hot sauce, as Tut would say.

“Chattzilla” by Good Cop/Rad Cop

Hometown heroes Good Cop/Rad Cop have been playing some bigger stages recently, opening for comedy legend Bobcat Goldthwait. But back when they were regulars at JJ’s they penned this little ditty about Godzilla’s calamitous visit to Chattanooga.