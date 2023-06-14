High Energy Funk Comes To Nightfall This Friday With Headliner Funk You

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features headlining band Funk You at 8pm on Friday, June 16, preceded by Three Star Revival at 7pm.

One of the most electrifying acts in contemporary funk, Funk You is comprised of eight kindred spirits, driven by an unwavering passion for live performance and intoxicating blend of modern and vintage sounds. Their journey began in 2011 with the release of Funk You, followed quickly by its companion album of Funk You II. This early material laid the groundwork for the growth of a ravenous grassroots fan base in the southern US.

In 2016, Funk You released Apparitions, a crucial milestone that launched them on the national scene via the project’s single “She’s So High.” The song quickly gained traction on regional radio and has since amassed over one million plays on Spotify.

This was just the beginning of an incredible adventure for this octet from Augusta, GA, who feel blessed as they continue to do what they love most: creating music that moves both body and soul.

Three Star Revival will open the show at 7pm, taking their listeners across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk/americana and tying it all together with a high energy rock show. The six-piece band, fronted by Ben Gaines, is split between Chattanooga and Knoxville and has started spreading their Tennessee sounds across the country by playing large festivals and opening for bands like Big Something, Perpetual Groove, Moon Taxi, Trevor Hall and Portuga. The Man.

Nightfall offers a variety of food from over a dozen local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.