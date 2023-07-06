John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band Headlines Friday's Free Nightfall Concert At Miller Plaza

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features bluegrass aficionados “J2B2” – John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band as headliner at 8pm this Friday, July 7, with The NEW Quintet as opener at 7pm.

J2B2 is an all-star bluegrass group featuring four legendary musicians: John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals. The four combine forces to form a union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible harmony vocals, and seasoned showmanship.

Jorgenson and Pedersen, along with Chris Hillman, founded the country rock group Desert Rose Band. In 1990, Jorgenson went on to form the Hellecasters and toured with Elton John’s band for six years. In 2008, Jorgenson won a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental with Brad Paisley, and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album with Earl Scruggs.

J2B2’s debut album, “From the Crow’s Nest,” was recently recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville. The group has toured extensively over the past three years, including tours of Norway and the UK. They made their Grand Ole Opry debut in October 2013 and have returned several times since.

Chattanooga acoustic band, The NEW Quintet will open the show at 7pm with songs and styles from traditional folk to ragtime, old-time and early country. The NEW Quintet features storyteller and musicologist Nicholas Edward Williams (Guitar, Vocals), Emma Dubose (Fiddle, Vocals), Jade Watts (Upright Bass, Vocals), Gordon Inman (Clarinet) and Cody Ray (Guitar, Lap Steel). The NEW Quintet has been on stages throughout the Southeast at festivals, concert series, listening rooms and theaters, and will be unveiling their first release in late 2023.

Nightfall offers a variety of food from over a dozen local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.