Joshua Hedley Brings His Traditional Country Sounds To Headline Nightfall This Friday

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall will feature traditional country music by headliner Joshua Hedley, with The Magic Birds opening.

Joshua Hedley is an old-school country singer who credits the "ear training" he received through learning the fiddle early in life with his playing and singing. Living in Nashville since the age of 18, he became an in-demand sideman around the Lower Broad district of Nashville – where he developed his sound.

"I always thought Josh was the best thing going on down on Broadway," says Margo Price, who used Hedley's fiddle on All American Made. "No one carries on the tradition the way Ol’ Hed does. He grew up in it, worked on his chops and earned his place in that world. Now the world gets to hear it.”

He became known as "Mr. Jukebox,” thanks to Hedley's pristine vocals, unrivaled musicianship, and truly encyclopedic knowledge of country music. Hedley has said that country music was perfected in 1965. He continues, “Honestly, it’s just my favorite era. Country music seems to change every 10 years or so, and that Nashville Sound being pioneered by guys like Chet Atkins, Owen Bradley and Billy Sherrill just really speaks to me. But there are things I like about all eras of country music from Jimmie Rodgers to Ronnie Milsap. And my favorites change all the time, I just seem to be firmly planted in the Nashville Sound.”

Starting the evening’s music at 7pm is the Chattanooga band, The Magic Birds. An Americana group, typically consisting of duo Scott Bruce and Ben Ezell, A lot of our songs have a classic country feel, some songs are bluegrass-inspired, a few of them have a folk or roots-rock sound, and every once in a while we break out a bluesy number. performing as a 4 piece with TJ Greever on guitar and Tony Neely on standup bass.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents. Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.