Joslyn & The Sweet Compression To Headline Riverfront Nights This Saturday Evening

Chattanooga’s favorite weekly music tradition returns this week with an evening of fun on Chattanooga’s riverfront.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression is this week’s headliner. The group will bring their Funk and Soul to the stage with a presence that will have the audience on their feet throughout the show. The group features vocalist Joslyn Hampton with Kasym Moldogaziev on guitar, Isaac Stephens on trumpet, Smith Donaldson on bass, Rashawn Fleming on drums, Trevin Little on saxophone and Sam Richardson on keyboard.

The evening begins with one of Chattanooga’s most loved bands, The Afternooners. The local group is comprised of five guys who are known for their high-energy shows. They explore genres such as Jazz, Reggae, Blues and Alternative Rock.

Since they founded in 2017, The Afternooners have clocked over one hundred college shows under their collective belt and have established a name for themselves wherever they play. They are quickly becoming a regional favorite and will draw a huge crowd of their loyal fans!

With record-breaking crowds and outstanding entertainment, The Riverfront Nights series has had an extremely successful run this season. This week’s show will begin at 7 p.m. with food trucks and vendors opening for sales at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, updates will be made on the Riverfront Nights Twitter account.

Riverfront Nights is made possible by Friends of the Festival, Chattanooga’s premier event production company. With over 40 years of experience, you’ll find the Friends of the Festival at Riverfront Nights, Riverbend, Four Bridges Arts Festival, The Grateful Gobbler and the Hamilton County Fair.

Now in its’ 16th year, admission for Riverfront Nights is free and made possible by the generosity of sponsors throughout the region.