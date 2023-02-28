More Than The Music Returns With New Episodes, Tribute To Leslie Jordan

Having filmed over 40 interviews last year, television series More Than the Music is back with new episodes from across the country featuring an eclectic variety of popular and rising artists representing multiple genres and decades.

Hosted by Stacy Newman, More Than the Music takes you backstage and behind the scenes for intimate artist interviews, a look at their latest music videos, pit stops at local food joints, and tours of iconic locations in music history.

The first new episode will feature a sit down with late multi-talented entertainer Leslie Jordan and singer-songwriter Danny Myrick. Filmed at Chattanooga’s famed Riverbend Festival last June, the episode will serve as a tribute to the Chattanooga icon and beloved performer, premiering Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Heartland Network, with an encore episode airing the following Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Stacy says, “It is not an exaggeration when I say that interviewing Leslie Jordan was a highlight of my career. He was such a light in this world, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to feature him on More Than the Music. Love. Light. Leslie.”

On Tuesday, March 21st, More Than the Music will finish out their Riverbend 2022 coverage featuring artist interviews including Moon Taxi, BEXAR, Niko Moon, and Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule.

In addition to covering Riverbend, More Than the Music filmed at last year’s Moon River Festival, speaking with American blues musician and Grammy Award winner Keb' Mo' and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rose.

Stacy also makes a stop at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville with C. Thomas Howell, legendary swamp pop musician Tommy McLain, The McCrary Sisters, who are known for their powerful voices and gospel songs, country music artist Sunny Sweeney, singer-songwriter David Starr, and roots rock musician Early James.

For the first time, the More Than the Music crew traveled to Colorado for Elevation Beaver Creek, presented by Lucchese bootmaker, to sit down with some of the hottest names in country music today. With the beautiful backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, these episodes will feature country music stars George Birge, Nate Smith, Jonathan Roy, Stephanie Quayle, Ian Flanigan, Charley Crockett, Danielle Bradbery, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Scott, and Clare Dunn.

In other episodes, you’ll see Stacy travel to the iconic Sun Studios in Memphis, hang at the Brooklyn Bowl with Frank Turner, chat with Americana musician Shakey Graves, get an inside look at the Songbirds Museum with critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier, talk with up-and-coming artist Shane Pi in Nashville, and make every millennial’s dream come true by talking with All-4-One and Young MC at the I Love the 90’s Tour.

More Than the Music airs nationally on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with encore airings every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on The Heartland Network. To find your local listings, head to watchheartlandtv.com.