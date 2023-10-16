Nick Lutsko Returns To Chattanooga With A Halloween Extravaganza

If you haven’t noticed, Nick Lutsko has a thing for Halloween.

He writes songs about Gremlins and other monsters. He produces viral videos about Spirit of Halloween stores. And of course he likes to stage spooky musical events. This October 27th, Nick Lutsko will unveil his latest Halloween spectacle when he takes the stage at the Signal.

“I love Halloween,” Nick was happy to tell me during a break from his grueling rehearsal schedule. “I’ve actually tried to do one big project for Halloween every year since 2013. I’ve always loved horror and dressing up, and something about the season just gets the creative juices flowing.”

In the past, that’s included a live musical performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas, complete with costumes and make-up. “Last year I did this thing called The October Project where I wrote and recorded a song, then shot a video every week in October, all of which led up to our Halloween show at the Roxy that year.”

His mix of catchy music and irreverent comedy has yielded several viral moments over the last few years and opened doors for much larger shows beyond his hometown of Chattanooga. In addition to playing the Roxy in Los Angeles, he played the Bowery Ballroom in New York City and two sold out back-to-back shows at Lincoln Hall in Chicago.

But returning to Chattanooga means he can introduce a host of theatrical elements that are too hard to take on the road. He’s excited to indulge the spookier side of his repertoire, with seasonal favorites like the Spirit of Halloween Theme Song, Where Did the Gremlins Go, and Haunted by the Ghost of Ernest P. Worrell.

Nick Lutsko will be backed by The $100K Band, whose lineup includes Asa Williams on Trumpet, Eric “Geezy Rick” Parham on bass, Jon “Cowboy Jon” Elliot on saxophone, and Adam “Mister Sexy” Brown on drums. Jakey Lutsko will make a guest appearance on the xylophone, and the night’s festivities will be hosted by Desmond the Gremlin/Human Hybrid.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume, and the evening’s most popular costume will win a gift basket curated by Desmond himself. “It’s a surprise, so I can’t say what’s in there,” Desmond teased, “but I will say this… if you’re a fan of my signature Desmond Dip you won’t be disappointed.”

Nick Lutsko’s Halloween concert special will be held Friday, October 27th at The Signal. Puddles Pity Party, the melancholy musical clown, will open the show. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/nick-lutsko-the-100k-the-signal-concert-tickets/13511238