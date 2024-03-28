Nightfall Announces Its 37th Season Of Free Summer Concerts Downtown Starting May 24

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series will celebrate its 37th season this year with a 15-week season of free outdoor concerts held at Miller Plaza beginning Friday, May 24 and continuing every Friday through August 30.

Shows begin at 7pm and end at approximately 9:30pm. In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games and more.

Nightfall’s regular format highlights a 7pm local band to open for an 8pm national headliner of various genres. And a few new things this year . . .

While most band performances will be held on Nightfall’s home stage at Miller Plaza, plans are to also host a few of the shows during the season from the Miller Park stage, just for fun.

Changes this year will include plans for a new street closure that will take the event footprint one block east on M.L.King down to Lindsey Street and close Georgia Avenue on either side of M.L.King. Market Street will not be closed, in order to offer better traffic flow around the event. The new road closure plan will also allow for a slightly earlier event set up time.

Look for local food trucks on M.L.King between Georgia and Lindsey, and local visual artists in and around Miller Park. Motorcycle parking will be allowed in Georgia Avenue, on the block north of M.L.King.

The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s games will continue to be offered in Miller Park. There will be roller skating with Dazey Skate Co on Georgia Avenue in front of the post office for the first six weeks of the season, with participants being allowed to bring their own skates or rent skates in children’s and adult sizes on site.

Thanks to the earlier site setup, for the first time a Nightfall Happy Hour will be offered from 5:30-6:30 pm for early arrivers to enjoy weekly drink specials at a discount.

Nightfall will also feature a new cooling machine on site, which is designed to cool down a 2500 sq ft area, cooling Nightfall fans by an average 30 degrees – even on our hottest nights.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall 2024 Schedule: Headliners / local openers

May 24 -- Erica Falls & Vintage Soul / Jessica Nicole Brown

May 31 -- Lilly Hiatt / The Briars

June 7 -- John “Papa” Gros / Tropic Sol

June 14 -- Glen David Andrews / Bemi Allen

June 21 -- DK Harrell / Skip Cisto Band

June 28 -- Road to Nightfall Winners (TBD April 6)

July 5 -- Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos / Lisa Anita Baker

July 12 -- Huntertones / Lillian

July 19 -- Jax Hollow / Jess Goggans

July 26 -- Prince T / Off The T.O.P. (local double bill)

August 2 -- This cool headliner can’t be announced until after Bonnaroo / The Cle Elum

August 9 -- Parker Millsap / The Foothills

August 16 -- Nick Lutsko & The $100K Band / Randy Steele & Cold High Wind

August 23 -- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers / Confreras

August 30 -- AJ Lee & Blue Summit / New Dismembered Tennesseans

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.