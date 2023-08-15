Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks

Through the ONE Riverfront Plan and Reimagining Broad Street, River City Company unveiled three potential designs for Broad Street.

As a test of how one or more of those concepts could work, Noontunes is moving to the Riverfront District, creating a mini-street festival on Fridays in September and October.

Starting on September 8, the weekly concert series will enliven Broad Street with artist vendors, food trucks, live music and themed activities. The street party will take place from Aquarium Way to High Point Climbing Gym in the 2nd block of Broad Street.

“We have heard from thousands of community members about their desires to see improvements take place in the Riverfront District through our ONE Riverfront planning and Reimagining Broad Street. Before any final decisions are made for a redesign to create a premier, pedestrian friendly street in our downtown, we are taking the opportunity to test ideas of how it could be activated on a regular basis in the future,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

The new Noontunes Concert Series and Artist Market will begin on Friday September 8 from 11:00am – 1:00pm with the following schedule of themes, bands and partners. Additional vendors, food trucks and partners will be listed on the Noontunes website and on social media.

September 8: Opening week with the Theme of Artist Market with music by Zowie & the Sol Parade and non-profit partner, Artsbuild.

September 15: Street Carnival Week with music by the Chattanooguys and non-profit partner SoundsCorps.

September 22: Plant & Seed Swap week with music by Karen Collins and featuring Thomas Bumpass, non-profit partner, Reflection Riding.

September 29: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with music by La Rumba and non-profit partner, La Paz.

October 6: Breast Cancer Awareness Week with CHI Memorial onsite with information and a best pink outfit contest. Musical performance by The Essentials.

October 13: Good Luck Market (Friday the 13th) with music by Bindy.

October 20: Themed “Coffee Break” with music by Resurrection Mary.

October 27: Halloween Party with music by The Bohannons and best dressed competition.

Noontunes is free and open for the public to attend with artist vendors and food trucks open at 11:00am. Live music will begin at 12:00pm. For more information about the event, visit rivercitycompany.com/noontunes.

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported 41 musicians and invested $14,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,500+ and 15,000+ live stream viewers.

Noontunes 2023 is sponsored by Benwood Foundation, EPB and First Horizon Bank.