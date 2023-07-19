Rising Music Stars The Red Clay Strays Headline Nightfall Concert Series This Friday

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall will feature rising stars The Red Clay Strays, with local opener Fawley.

Hailing from Mobile, AL, The Red Clay Strays are making waves with their captivating sound and undeniable talent. This talented group has been captivating audiences with their energetic live performances and soul-stirring music, blending the best of traditional country, rock, Americana, and Southern rockabilly influences.

Led by the charismatic front man Brandon Coleman, The Red Clay Strays have created a unique sound that resonates with fans across genres and somehow sounds old-school and fresh at the same time. The Red Clay Strays released their first full-length album this past spring and are playing some high-profile venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest. The band is poised to solidify their position as one of Alabama's finest musical exports.

Starting the evening’s music at 7pm is Fawley, a husband and wife duo consisting of Corbin and Caroline Fawley from the base of the Tennessee Blue Ridges. They believe in country music beyond nostalgia, writing about the things they see in the present tense. Their shows are intimate and intense, emphasizing lyrics that could be read as blue collar poetry and the relationship between two voices. One of the participants in this year’s Road to Nightfall, Fawley will perform from 7:00-7:40 on the Miller Plaza stage.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

