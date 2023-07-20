Riverfront Nights Welcomes Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute As This Week’s Headliner

Chattanooga’s favorite weekly concert series continues this week with two fan favorites.

The evening will begin at 7p.m. with Ogya World Music a band that brings the hot sultry rhythms of West Africa and the Caribbean to the stage. They will be followed by one of the most anticipated bands of the season, Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.

Guests will enjoy an eclectic mix of food, beverages and face painting at the event; however, one of the most fun experiences guests will have is enjoying the Tennessee American Water Company mister that will keep them cool as the sun sets.

The free concerts feature some of Chattanooga’s best-loved bands, food trucks and fun for every member of the family -- including dogs!

Riverfront Nights would not be possible without the support of sponsors from around the community.

Event organizers shared that there is a lost and found center set up at the beer and liquor tent close to the street to claim or to turn in items that have been lost. Those unable to pick up their items will find them at the Friends of the Festival office for pick up on Mondays after the weekend show.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.

“We watch the weather very carefully,” said Mickey McCamish from Friends of the Festival. “Any updates will be made on our Twitter page, which we’ll update constantly throughout any weather event.”