Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross’s Landing

Chattanooga’s favorite weekly music tradition continues to heat up Ross’s Landing with this week’s show. The Jess Goggans Band takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Goggans was raised in the northeast corner of Alabama and is known for putting her entire soul into her music. Recognized for her sultry Southern Grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence, audiences will literally feel her voice moving through them throughout her performance. Funk, rock and blues are all themes she uses and she’s backed up by some of the finest musicians in the South!

Departure: The Journey Tribute Band takes the stage as this week’s opener. In their 15th year together, DEPARTURE is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group; Journey. These veteran musicians love what they do and have developed an amazing on-stage chemistry.

They pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Dressed in the iconic tuxedo jacket, DEPARTURE lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has an amazing singing voice, flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and on-stage movements.

DEPARTURE plays all the hit songs that everyone knows and loves. They perform for 2 hours straight without taking a break to give their audience the true concert experience. Their performance is professional and highly engaging for their audience. Everything heard during their performance is live with no pre-recorded tracks used.

Performing over one hundred shows nationally per year, DEPARTURE brings the very best of Journey to audiences of all ages.

With the heat continuing through the weekend, the Friends of the Festival will keep guests comfortable by providing great food and beverages. And Tennessee American Water Company’s mister will be cooling off kids of all ages as they run through the water!

Vendors for the week include: Abuelita’s Seasons, America Runs on Pizza, Bophca, C&K’s Snowy Delights, Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More, Freaky Funnels, Mo Lemonade, The Polar Peddler, and Majikal Moments Face Painting. Vendors open at 6 with the show beginning at 7.