Southern Rockers The Banditos Headlining Nightfall This Friday Evening

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features The Banditos as headliner this Friday at 8pm, preceded by Oweda at 7pm.

Banditos is an American six-piece rock and roll band led by singers Corey Parsons, Stephen Pierce, and Mary Beth Richardson with honky tonk, country, soul and garage rock influences. The band originally hails from Birmingham, Alabama, but is currently based out of Nashville. From backwoods bluegrass, to slinky nods to Muscle Shoals soul and unexpected bits of doo-wop sweetness, the band’s musical style is the culmination of several years of enduring friendships and a grueling touring schedule over the last three years.

Banditos' self-titled debut album captures the country-soul ruckus of the band's show. This is not a coincidence, Parsons says. "That's what we were going for. We actually recorded all the songs on there live and then just went back and did overdubs on the best take we could get." Washington Post, NPR and AV Club are among the media outlets trumpeting the merits of "Banditos," released in May via Chicago indie Bloodshot Records. Parsons even appeared in the June issue of Playboy. Well, at least his recommendations for "Top Five Essential American Songs" did.

Opening the show will be Oweda, a popular rock and roll band based in Chattanooga. This five-piece band has been making music together since 2018, playing a soulful mixture of southern blues, sustained by indie melodies, whilst echoing the honesty of folk. Their performance at Nightfall is also the day that they drop their next single, ‘Bones. Catch it live during their set beginning at 7pm!

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

In addition to the great music, Nightfall features over 30 local artisans and a variety of local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. Kids also enjoy the inflatable soccer field in Miller Park each week, thanks to the Chattanooga Football Club.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.