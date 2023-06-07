Southern Soul At Nightfall This Friday With Headliner Bywater Call

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features headlining band Bywater Call on Friday, June 9, at 8pm, preceded by Bryanna Fuquea & Love Cove at 7pm.

Meghan Parnell and Dave Barnes are the driving force behind Bywater Call, a powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock band out of Toronto, Canada.

Since forming in 2017, they have been Maple Blues and Independent Blues Award nominated and have extensively toured Europe, including a mainstage appearance at the Netherlands’ premiere blues festival MOULIN BLUES. Meghan’s raspy, powerful vocals have earned her recognition as one of the best singers in blues and roots today.

Bywater’s much anticipated sophomore album was released September 2, 2022, representing the band’s core values of raw emotion, strong musicianship and the aim to create an exciting, powerful, and moving experience for listeners.

Chattanooga musician and vocalist Bryanna Fuquea will perform at 7pm as the opening act with her band Love Cove. Bryann’s love of all genres of music is reflected in her songs including country, blues, rock, pop, r&b and bluegrass, whether it’s a cover song or her own. A singer all of her life, Bryanna sees her music as a way to soothe her soul and provide an outlet to relate to and to inspire people.

This week, The Granfalloon will be hosting an official Nightfall After Party featuring the music of YGTUT & The Plug Band. A rapper, singer and record producer, he first gained recognition and acclaim after the release of his 2015 mixtape, Preacher's Son. He is signed to Same Plate Entertainment and Sony Music. Special guest will be The House, and sound is provided by Shoey. The after party starts at 9:30pm, and $12 tickets are available at the door or online at granfalloonchattanooga.com.

Nightfall offers a variety of food from over a dozen local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.