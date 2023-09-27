The Celebrated Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Returns, Hosted by RISE Chattanooga

The Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series, originally launched in late 2014, is making a triumphant return to the Chattanooga music and culinary scene.

RISE Chattanooga is excited to announce the reinvigoration of this beloved event on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Venue: RISE Chattanooga's Community Hub

Address: 2901 Taylor Street, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Ticket Price: $25.00

The monthly series began as a platform to spotlight the extraordinary talent of local artists, performers, and caterers, infusing the spirit of jazz with the soul of Chattanooga’s local flavors. Each brunch promises not only delectable dishes but also captivating performances, creating a Sunday experience unlike any other.

“Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the rich cultural and artistic fabric of Chattanooga. Our mission has always been to nurture and uplift local talents, and we’re thrilled to bring this series back to life," commented Shane Morrow, Executive Director at RISE Chattanooga.

This month’s live performance features Chattanooga Songstress, Neshawn Calloway. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, given the series’ past successes and the anticipation surrounding its return. Those interested are urged to secure their seats as soon as possible to immerse themselves in a soulful midday treat.

For Ticket Purchases and More Information: Visit the RISE Chattanooga website or use the following link: Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch