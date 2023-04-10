The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Ave

Chattanooga's live music and event space, The Signal, has announced a free show featuring Nick Lutsko & The $100k Band on May 2 to commemorate its grand opening at 21 Choo Choo Ave.

Doors will open at 7pm for a mingling happy hour where the public is welcome to walk the new spaces before the show kicks off at 8pm.

Nick Lutsko is a songwriter, producer, and performer out of Chattanooga, who routinely changes hats between performing with his band and creating satirical music videos for platforms like Netflix and Comedy Central.

“Nick is an incredible talent who just happens to be a Chattanooga local,” said Josh Billue, owner of The Signal. “He played our former location in 2019 and we’ve been huge fans for years.”

The concert will take place in the Concert Hall of The Signal’s new facility. The building has been renovated into a state-of-the-art concert and event facility, consisting of both a Concert Hall and Ballroom. The new Concert Hall will have the same capacity as its former location, while the event space will be able to host up to 500 additional guests.

The Signal has a calendar of events already scheduled for the year, including sold-out shows with Bad Omens (May 18), All Time Low (May 19) and two sold-out nights with Kevin Gates on May 26 and 27.

Thirteen events and concerts are planned through the summer and fall with more to be announced soon. The Signal’s Ballroom and Concert Hall are also now available for tours for any event inquiries. To schedule a tour, contact events@thesignaltn.com or visit thesignaltn.com

May’s grand opening event is free and open to the public. RSVPs can be made via The Signal’s Facebook event.