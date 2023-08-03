2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts

As an extension of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas, the mission of this three-day festival is to showcase emerging and established local artists of African descent who are creating, innovating and producing extraordinary work in the literary arts.
This festival is the first of six sub-festivals, each honoring a different artistic discipline, under the overarching Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas that has spun off to be a festival of its own.
Under the leadership of festival director, Marsha Mills, the James Baldwin Festival of Words is scheduled for August 25 - 27 and offers a full weekend of events that will provide engaging, educational and entertaining activities for readers, writers and supporters of the arts of all ages and all backgrounds.
As president of Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization, Ms. Mills brings a plethora of experience and passion; both as a literary artist and events organizer to the directorship of this festival. “ADD A QUOTE” says Marsha.
On Friday evening, prepare to laugh, dance and make new friends as we kick off this festival with SIP, PAINT & SPIT: OPEN MIC POETRY MEETS PAINT which combines a sip and paint experience with an interactive open mic show. Nathan Stepney is the featured visual artist who will provide art instruction. This event is hosted by Brie the Brand and features live music by the NuBreed Band.
Other events during the three-day festival include: A writer’s workshops with Coach Laura Brown and Rita Hubbard; a James Baldwin panel discussion led by Donivan Brown; a mastering marketing, promotion & business management workshop led by “The Business Plug”, Linda Bullard and The Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace, which gives festival goers an opportunity to meet, support & engage with local Black authors who will have booths set up to sell and promote their books and merchandise. The festival will climax by bringing all six arts disciplines together in a memorable, immersive experience that is like none other; Shades of Poetry Showcase featuring poetic narrator, Erika Roberts.
For more detailed information about this only festival of its kind in Chattanooga visit our website at : blackartsandideasfest.com/festivals/james-baldwin-festival-of-words
Friday, August 25, 2023
SIP, PAINT & SPIT: OPEN MIC POETRY MEETS PAINT
- Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Circle Theatre; 400 River Street
- Description: Prepare to laugh, dance and make new friends as we kick off this festival with an event that combines a sip and paint experience with an interactive open mic show. Art instruction will be provided while event attendees perform their own poetry or song. This event is hosted by Brie the Brand and features live music by the NuBreed Band.
Saturday, August 26, 2023
WRITING FROM THE INSIDE OUT WRITER’S WORKSHOP LED BY COACH LAURA BROWN
- Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Public Library Main Auditorium - Downtown; 1001 Broad Street; Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Cost: Pay What You Can - $10 requested donation
- Description: Writing from the Inside Out is a writing experience designed to help you explore compelling life moments and stimulate creative spontaneity through innovative and thought-provoking writing sessions. No matter where you are in your writing practice—beginning writer, blocked, or just eager for more--you’ll get the instruction and support you need to discover how to tap into the heart and soul of your story and transform those memorable moments into meaningful messages to impact others. This class will benefit writers of various genres (nonfiction, fiction, poetry, etc.)
- About Coach Laura Brown: Author, Teacher, Speaker, Publishing Coach, and Creative Strategist - is the owner of the Write Womb InKubator where she helps aspiring authors create literary legacies and unleash their inner superhero through writing.
LITERARY LOUNGE - BLACK AUTHOR MARKETPLACE
- Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Public Library, 4th Floor - Downtown; 1001 Broad Street; Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Cost: FREE; Donations Accepted
- Description: Meet, support & engage with local Black authors who will have booths set up to sell and promote their books and merchandise. Participate in the games, collect giveaways, win door prizes, and engage in the activities for kids of all ages!
SPECIAL SESSION - AUTHOR’S JOURNEY TO SUCCESS: MASTERING MARKETING, PROMOTION & BUSINESS MANAGEMENT LED BY “THE BUSINESS PLUG” LINDA BULLARD
- Time: 1:30 P.M.
- Location: Chattanooga Public Library Main Auditorium - Downtown
- Cost: Donations appreciated; minimum of $10 requested
- DESCRIPTION: To truly succeed in the ever-evolving publishing landscape, we must embrace the powerful tools of marketing, promotion, and astute business management. Throughout this one-hour session, we will embark on a transformative exploration together. As we progress, we will unlock essential insights and actionable tips to elevate your authorial endeavors to new heights.
SPECIAL SESSION - "ALWAYS DO A DOUBLE TAKE", LED BY RITA HUBBARD
- Time: 3:00 P.M.
- Location: Chattanooga Public Library Main Auditorium - Downtown
- Cost: Donations appreciated; minimum of $10 requested
- DESCRIPTION: Sit in on a special session with local author, Rita Hubbard, as she leads her workshop called "Always Do a Double-Take," which shows how to uncover, research and write about amazing people who once lived in this city.
PANEL DISCUSSION/THE BALDWIN EFFECT LED BY DONIVAN BROWN
- Time: 4:00 - 6:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Public Library Main Auditorium - Downtown
- Cost: Donations appreciated
- Description: Join us as we have a discussion on the man who inspired it! Donivan Brown, leads this discussion among a panel of guests. This event will open by paying homage to the literary writings of James Baldwin with a live performance of an excerpt from the James Baldwin play, "The Amen Corner" as directed by Ricardo Morris and performed at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre in 2019. The panel discussion will follow.
Sunday, August 27, 2023
SHADES OF POETRY SHOWCASE
- Time: Doors open at 6pm; Starts at 7:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre; 400 River Street; Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Cost:$20; (under age 18 – FREE) (Be prepared to show proof of age if requested.)
- DESCRIPTION: Join us for an immersive lyrical journey showcasing shades of poetry through the eyes of visionary performers. Ss the curtain opens, a different shade of poetry will be experienced as spoken word artists, hip hop artists, dancers, singers, visual artists, musicians and fashion models take center stage on the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Main Stage.