2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts

As an extension of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas, the mission of this three-day festival is to showcase emerging and established local artists of African descent who are creating, innovating and producing extraordinary work in the literary arts.

This festival is the first of six sub-festivals, each honoring a different artistic discipline, under the overarching Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas that has spun off to be a festival of its own.

Under the leadership of festival director, Marsha Mills, the James Baldwin Festival of Words is scheduled for August 25 - 27 and offers a full weekend of events that will provide engaging, educational and entertaining activities for readers, writers and supporters of the arts of all ages and all backgrounds.

As president of Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization, Ms. Mills brings a plethora of experience and passion; both as a literary artist and events organizer to the directorship of this festival. “ADD A QUOTE” says Marsha.

On Friday evening, prepare to laugh, dance and make new friends as we kick off this festival with SIP, PAINT & SPIT: OPEN MIC POETRY MEETS PAINT which combines a sip and paint experience with an interactive open mic show. Nathan Stepney is the featured visual artist who will provide art instruction. This event is hosted by Brie the Brand and features live music by the NuBreed Band.

Other events during the three-day festival include: A writer’s workshops with Coach Laura Brown and Rita Hubbard; a James Baldwin panel discussion led by Donivan Brown; a mastering marketing, promotion & business management workshop led by “The Business Plug”, Linda Bullard and The Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace, which gives festival goers an opportunity to meet, support & engage with local Black authors who will have booths set up to sell and promote their books and merchandise. The festival will climax by bringing all six arts disciplines together in a memorable, immersive experience that is like none other; Shades of Poetry Showcase featuring poetic narrator, Erika Roberts.

For more detailed information about this only festival of its kind in Chattanooga visit our website at : blackartsandideasfest.com/festivals/james-baldwin-festival-of-words

Friday, August 25, 2023

SIP, PAINT & SPIT: OPEN MIC POETRY MEETS PAINT

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00PM

Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Circle Theatre; 400 River Street

Description: Prepare to laugh, dance and make new friends as we kick off this festival with an event that combines a sip and paint experience with an interactive open mic show. Art instruction will be provided while event attendees perform their own poetry or song. This event is hosted by Brie the Brand and features live music by the NuBreed Band.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

WRITING FROM THE INSIDE OUT WRITER’S WORKSHOP LED BY COACH LAURA BROWN