Chattanooga State Welcomes Poet Ariel Francisco For A Week-Long Celebration Of Poetry

The Chattanooga State Humanities Department’s Writers@Work program is pleased to welcome poet Ariel Francisco to Chattanooga for a week-long celebration of his poetry collection, A Sinking Ship Is Still a Ship, April 4-6.

The Writers@Work (W@W) series celebrates Southern literature by integrating the work of selected authors into the curriculum of the Department’s Composition Two course.

Each year, the nearly 1,000 students enrolled in Composition Two engage in activities focused around a specific work while practicing critical course skills.

Every spring, the W@W featured author comes to Chattanooga to share their work and writing experience with the faculty, staff, and students of Chattanooga State and the public.

Past W@W authors include an impressive lineup of nationally-recognized and best-selling Southern authors, including Terry Kay, Jill McCorkle, Lila Quintero Weaver, Rick Bragg, George Singleton, Ron Rash, Robert Morgan, Tayari Jones, Tom Franklin, Beth Ann Fennelly, Daniel Wallace, Jericho Brown, Karen Russell, and Chattanooga’s own Ishmael Reed.

This year’s Writers@Work installment features Ariel Francisco and his poetry collection A Sinking Ship is Still a Ship.

In a review of Francisco’s work, Booklist describes the poems as a “shimmering second collection of poetry depict[ing] South Florida as hopelessly doomed, in all its pre-apocalyptic glory…” going on to say that the collection is “Equal parts elegy and ode” and that “the lyrics sing a distinctly Floridian tune…”

In a review of A Sinking Ship is Still a Ship, best-selling author Richard Blanco writes, “Part satirist, part ecopoet, part elegist, but every bit a luminous poet, Ariel Francisco brilliantly voices the complex intersections of the physical, emotional, and natural landscapes that define our sense of place and belonging,as well as our feelings of alienation and ennui.”

Born in the Bronx to Dominican and Guatemalan parents, Ariel Francisco Henriquez Cos was raised in Miami. He completed his MFA in Poetry at Florida International University and an MFA in Literary Translation at Queens College CUNY. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, The Rumpus, The New York City Ballet, and American Poetry Review. Francisco’s poetry collections include Under Capitalism If Your Head Aches They Just Yank Off Your Head, A Sinking Ship is Still a Ship, All My Heroes Are Broke, and Before Snowfall, After Rain. He is also the translator of Columbian poet Carolina Sanchez’s Viaje/Voyage and Guatemalan poet Hael Lopez’s Routines/Goodbyes. In addition, he is an Assistant Professor of Poetry at Louisiana State University.

Inside the Mind of Ariel Francisco: The Behind-the-Writer Interview

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 4, 6:00-8:00 PM

Location: The Hunter Museum of American Art

Enjoy beautiful views of the Tennessee River from the lobby of the Hunter Museum during Writers@Work’s annual interview night. ChattState English Professor Erica Lux will interview Ariel Francisco about his journey to becoming a writer, his writing process, and what it means to be a Southern author. Join us at the Hunter Museum of American Art to ask questions, get your books signed, and mingle with other readers from the community at our dessert reception. This in-person event is free to the public, and no advance registration is required.

Find more information at www.chattbigread.com