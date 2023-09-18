Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents August Writing Contest Winner: LB Blackwell

We are excited to announce the winner of the August 2023 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is LB Blackwell with the submission "Eye’s to See" and runner-up is Sherry G White with the submission "Sadie’s Secret."

Eyes to See

She stumbled in late one evening and found the note, though she didn’t see it right away. First, she stood for a moment just inside the front door of her double-wide mobile home, one foot on the beige hall carpet and one on the recently laid tile entryway. The room settled as she took a breath.

A thin blue line below the door to her right told her Rick was watching TV in their bedroom. She could picture him, lying on his side, ankles crossed, head propped on one hand. If not for the blue glow under the door, she’d have thought he was sleeping. He kept the volume so low when he watched television. “How can he even hear that?” she muttered to herself.

She looked into the kitchen. The bulb above the stove cast the same dim yellow light as the street lamps outside. It was the light from this small bulb that illuminated the thick black letters scrawled across two cabinet doors. She couldn’t read them from where she stood. Too far away, she told herself. But as she tottered across the front hall, her eyes still strained. She could see now that there were four words, two per door. And she noticed the bottles on the counter--three beer bottles, a jug of strawberry liqueur, and a two-liter bottle of white zinfandel. Her stomach--slightly queasy much of the time--seemed to twist and shrink, as if trying to hide.

She turned back to the writing, now only a foot or so away. Gradually she brought the four words into focus. First she read them one door at a time. This To, said one door; and the other: Has Stop. This To Has Stop? She figured the second word should have been Too. This Too Has Stop. But it still didn’t make sense. She gave up and turned back to the alcohol on the counter.

Whatever the writing meant, it seemed to be connected to this pointed display. Probably Rick’s doing, she thought. He never let up, always hassling her about her drinking. She was an adult, for Christ’s sake. Plus, she had seen the true darkness of alcoholism, as he well knew. She wasn’t anything like her ex-husband. She went to work every day. She cooked dinner. And she sure as hell didn’t smack anybody around. So who cared if she stopped at the bar after work or had a glass (or two) of wine before bed?

She glanced at her older son’s bedroom door, near the far corner of the kitchen. It was closed too and emitted the same blue light beneath the door that she’d seen coming from her own bedroom. In the darkness of the hallway beyond her son’s door, all was quiet. Her three younger children would be asleep by now. The school day started early. Was there school tomorrow, she wondered, then quickly dismissed the question. Of course there was. It was Tuesday. No, Wednesday. Her stomach compressed again, then relaxed a little as she remembered she had already packed a lunch for the twins that morning before she left for work. Or was that yesterday?

She walked toward the dark hallway that led to the back door. Passing the bedroom doors of her other children on one side and the washer and dryer on the other, she felt squeezed by the demands of her family. In the dark she could almost feel the hallway narrowing around her. Just before she reached the door, she had an unreasonable but intense fear that the ceiling was about to crush her like a trash compactor. In her panic, she nearly rammed the door open with her shoulder.

Outside, she sat in a patio chair near the pool. Just after Rick was promoted at the dealership, they’d splurged on a screened-in, inground swimming pool. The water glowed blue like the television screens. Then it changed to pink, then green, then red. This slow four-color loop continued, and as she watched she had a moment or two of peace.

Then the factory of her mind began producing thoughts on its favorite theme: how she’d been misused, especially by the men in her life, starting with her father. He wasn’t abusive, and this fact always confused her when she thought of how she’d ended up marrying an abuser the first time.

No, her father didn’t hit her. Nor did he hug her, except maybe when she was a small child. A freelance graphic artist, he worked late in his home studio, sketching a draft of a cartoon or a signboard. Sometimes she’d slip down to the studio when he was out delivering a piece of work or taking the family van to the shop. She liked the heady scent of paint from the tiny bottles her father used to paint the signs he made. She liked the way the door brushed over the stiff carpet as she opened it. There was stuff everywhere so that the space seemed disorganized. But near his chair, and especially on the drafting table, there was a clear order, though the area was never tidy.

She liked to sit in his chair and swivel back and forth a few times, glancing across the desk. Though it looked like nothing more than some scattered pencils and brushes and random papers, she sensed a cohesiveness, as though she were looking at a painting in progress or a half finished sculpture. If she touched something, she might throw the whole work off course. So she just looked, and wondered.

Once her father came home earlier than she’d expected. She was still swiveling in the chair when she saw his car pull into the driveway, and she thought briefly of dashing out. But fear and a hint of curiosity rooted her to her seat. She may not have had time to get away in any case.

She watched through the windows as he walked toward the side of the house to the office door, heard it creak open, listened for his voice to ask her what she was doing in his studio. But he didn’t speak. She heard him moving around the room just a few feet behind her. He seemed to be looking for something. He was muttering to himself as he rummaged through some of the old shoeboxes he kept stacked against the back wall.

At last he found whatever he was looking for and he made a satisfied sigh. He left the room, closing the door behind him. She could hear the door to the kitchen open a few moments later, and she knew he was going to have lunch.

She had forgotten this incident until just now--the thrill she felt sitting in the chair while her father poked around in the shoeboxes without knowing she was there. When he left the room and the relief of not being caught had washed over her, she noticed she also felt disappointment. At the time she’d been confused by this feeling, but as she stared into the changing colors of the pool she understood too well. She had felt it many times in many situations since. With boyfriends, teachers, husbands. With preachers too she’d felt it on occasion, though some of the men of God paid her a kind of attention that she found more painful than being overlooked.

And that’s what it was--the source of her disappointment in her father’s studio years ago. She’d been overlooked. Of course it wasn’t the first time. But because she had been so sure of being caught that day, the pain of being unnoticed stuck in her memory.

She wondered now, as her tanned and drawn face glowed blue, then red, then green, if it wasn’t desire more than curiosity or fear that had kept her in the chair. Had she jumped up when she first saw her father’s car pull in the driveway, she could have slipped out the studio door and met him coming the other direction, could have pretended to be coming from the back yard. But she’d wanted to be seen. To be seen. Even if it meant enduring her father’s anger. That would be better than nothing, which was what she’d been getting.

A motorcycle roared down the street in front of the double-wide. She didn’t know how long she’d been sitting by the pool, but she could tell she was beginning to sober up. She slid from the chair and dangled her feet in the tepid water. The light in the pool had gone out, as had the glow from her son’s bedroom window. The roof blocked the light from the streetlamp, so she could see the stars.

She lay back on the cool cement patio, her feet and calves still in the water. As she gazed into the darkness, she remembered the writing on the cabinets in the kitchen. She closed her eyes and looked in her mind at the image of the words. She saw them clearly now, and understood.