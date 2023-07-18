Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents June Writing Contest Winner: A T Pennington

We are excited to announce the winner of the June 2023 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is A T Pennington with the submission “Summer Camp” and runner-up is Becky Parker with the submission “Fractured Rails.”

Summer Camp

Lead white house paint flaked from my grandparent’s house like snow, but the Victorian farmhouse seemed a mansion to me. In the summers, all the cousins would gather there for a couple of weeks. The house sat at the end of a winding dirt track, a half mile from a county road in central Virginia, on a hill overlooking a pond and a broad pasture. Wealthier kids had their summer camp with Indian names, Waunakee, Mattaponi, Iroquois, and activities like canoeing, horseback riding, and archery. Our experiences in Granny and Granddaddy’s homeplace were richer.

No bugle call or bell clang was needed to rouse us. We arose from the cocoon of a feather bed at the first light of dawn. Hay, turned soil, and coffee-scented air sifted through screened windows on either side of the room.

On late July mornings, we raced to the pond at the bottom of the hill with cane poles and baited hooks with grasshoppers or crickets abundant at our feet. As the sun crested the oak forest to the east and hunger grew, we took our mess of bass and bream to Granny, who cleaned and fried the catch for breakfast.

Her preferred pan was a black iron skillet perched on the central fixture in the kitchen, Granny’s wood stove. My cousins, aunts, and uncles all referred to this hulking mass of hot steel as ‘Granny’s wood stove.’ There were other lesser stoves in the universe, we knew. Granny even had an electric stove tucked in the kitchen corner at the end of the drainboard, but only Granny’s wood stove could create the fried chicken and fish, Thanksgiving turkey, biscuits, and that glorious coconut-custard pie.

After breakfast, we followed Granddaddy to the garden where row upon row of vegetables grew. Butterbeans and snaps were most abundant. Next was table corn, followed by onions and cabbage, and in a half-row, benefiting from the shade of a quince tree, Granddaddy grew a pampered line of cantaloupes. He called them ‘mush-melons.’ While we worked in the rows, he might take a germinated acorn from one of many pockets on his overalls and show us the tree straining to break free of the hull, the entelechy of seed. He often picked up a hoe to work out weeds or dismember a snake. He kept a careful eye on us lest some serpent entangled our legs or our hearts. Granddaddy was a tall, patient man of few words; each weighed for clarity, meaning, and love before parsing his lips. They fell on our ears gently to nurture and take root.

No one checked the time while we worked. If we brought two buckets, without asking, we knew the task was complete when the buckets were full. While we worked, the sun crept higher in the sky, and our shadows walked closer and closer beside us. Proudly, we brought the produce to the kitchen porch and placed buckets brimming with the fruit of our labor in a shady corner.

Granny would have a snack laid on the kitchen table, a cookie and fresh, cold milk or saltines spread with peanut butter and cold water pumped from deep below the ground, refreshing, with a metallic tang hinting at the copper and iron it passed as it journeyed to the kitchen spigot. Granny’s white enameled sink, mounted in the corner of the kitchen by the pantry, bore the marks of those metals. The sink was stained green and orange by oxidation. To this day, nothing gives me a sense of place, land, and permanence like the taste of unfiltered, well water.

Most Mondays, Granny hand filled a washing machine with buckets of scalding water, added soap flakes, a drizzle of bluing, and set the machine to dance a little two-step on the weathered floorboards of the washroom. When the machine finished its jig, and the laundry was clean, she let us hold the fabric’s ends after pressing through the wringer built on the washer. The patterns on Granny’s dresses were faded by years, and Granddaddy’s bib overalls were threadbare in places. Their clothes retained past springtime, summer breezes, crisp winter nights, and wood smoke, a complex, fresh human scent that was my grandparents’ alone, wafted, warm and damp as we gathered their clothes to be carried to the clothesline behind the house and hung high in the noonday sun.

In the midafternoon heat, Granny and Granddaddy sought the last vestiges of overnight air hidden behind drawn curtains in the living room. Granny sat in the twilight of the room and mended clothes or thumbed a magazine. Granddaddy read the newspaper, reclined on a red leather fainting couch. In a while, he crossed his arms across his chest, slipped house shoes off his long, thin feet, and napped.

For the cousins, this was free time. Time to explore the wooded acres, creeks, beaver ponds, and sawdust piles. Time to dare one another to step into the forbidden mill house, which stood half-burned by the boiler fire that ended Granddaddy’s sawmill operation years before our birth. The long drive bands made a cat’s cradle on the ceiling, strung between idler pulleys and drive wheels. They dangled like ghosts through a blackened, broken opening that had burned through the second floor. Granddaddy never spoke of the accident that destroyed the mill, just as he never spoke of his role in the Great War. We cousins speculated and heard hints. Confirmation would have involved a confession to trespassing into the dim and derelict past, the one place we were told not to go. None of us dared confess.

These were salad days when afternoon cooking was kept to a minimum. The evening meal was often fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, sliced and bathed in sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Butterbeans and snaps, cooked earlier in the day and seasoned with bacon, would be quickly reheated in a saucepan on the electric stove, the only purpose the second-rate appliance ever had in my memory. A leftover roast or chicken from Sunday’s big meal would join coleslaw and a biscuit or slice bread to round out supper.

For a treat, Granny would make ‘freezer cream,’ an egg custard, thick and rich with raw, whole milk from an uncle’s dairy farm and mustard-yellow yolked eggs from the chickens cooped a short distance from the kitchen porch. Flavored with vanilla extract and a quantity of sugar, it was set on a shelf in the electric freezer to crystalize. Granny served this cold confection in a dish with strawberries, peaches, or damsons, the small tart plums growing in a small grove in front of their house.

After supper, Granddaddy retrieved a bucket of vegetables from the corner of the porch and set it beside Granny on the glider. Granddaddy sat opposite Granny, and with pans in their laps, they stripped butterbeans, shucked corn, or nipped the ends off snaps.

With all good intentions, we cousins helped in earnest until the lure of myriad farm kittens born perpetually under the porch wooed us to play. These tiny creatures peeped through the floorboards and could be coaxed to show themselves by dangling cotton string down a knothole. The string would jerk against our fingers as our quarry played. Our game was to see who could get a tiny cat paw to pop up through the hole in the floor the fastest as it hunted about in search of cotton kitten quarry. Once a small trust was established between kitten and kid, we led them in merry circles in the yard and laughed at the antics and acrobatics. Discovering these tiny creatures had needle-like claws and teeth was always a shock and an affront, though bloody scratches and punctures were a small price to pay for the chance to hold a mewling ball of fluff in the palm of the hand.

Kids and kittens soon tire. We’d sit on the steps and lean against the porch, listening to Granny and Granddaddy talk about our parents when they were our age, reminiscing over life before electricity, running water, radio, motor carriages, and airplanes changed how the world worked.

As the day’s last light faded, fireflies flashed their yellow beacons, and whippoorwills and katydids enlivened an otherwise silent, gathering night, and the air cooled. The beans were collected in a single pan, and speculations over how many jars might be canned. We kids didn’t know the true worth of the harvest. We didn’t realize a pan of butterbeans could become a treasure chest, coins of more excellent value than gold to nurture body and soul. We might have paid more attention if we had. But memories are neither the priority nor provenance of youth.