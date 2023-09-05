Local Author Allen Sircy Explores Haunted Chattanooga In New Southern Ghost Stories Book

Renowned Tennessee "Hauntstorian" Allen Sircy invites readers to embark on a chilling journey through the spectral tales and eerie legends that have shaped the haunted history of Chattanooga in his latest book, "Southern Ghost Stories: Chattanooga".

This captivating anthology of paranormal accounts uncovers daring grave robbers, restless spirits, and mysterious occurrences that have left an indelible mark on the city's past.

With meticulous research and a passion for the supernatural, Allen Sircy masterfully intertwines history and folklore, transporting readers to a time when grave robbers risked it all to provide medical schools with bodies for anatomical study. Sircy's engaging narratives shed light on the intriguing and sometimes unsettling practices of the past, revealing the obscure corners of history that have contributed to the city's mystique.

The heart of "Southern Ghost Stories: Chattanooga" beats with the haunted essence of places like the Read House, where spectral whispers echo through its historic halls, and Room 311 hosts the ghostly presence of Annalisa Netherly, a story that continues to send shivers down the spines of those who dare to enter. Sircy unveils the enigmatic stories of mediums who conducted seances in Chattanooga, offering a window into a world beyond the veil.

The book doesn't stop at the city limits but ventures up to Lookout Mountain, a site brimming with historical significance. Readers are transported to the haunting events of the Battle Above the Clouds during the Civil War, and then plunged deep into the caverns of Ruby Falls, where eerie happenings have captivated the imagination of locals and visitors alike.

Among the many spine-tingling tales, "Southern Ghost Stories: Chattanooga" unveils the unsettling saga of the Tennessee River Monster, a 25-foot-long aquatic enigma that struck fear into the hearts of those who traversed the waters in the 1800s. Sircy's vivid storytelling and meticulous research bring this captivating legend back to life, offering a glimpse into a time when the unknown prowled beneath the surface.

"Southern Ghost Stories: Chattanooga" is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

