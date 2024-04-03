Humane Educational Society’s "Art For Animals" Inspires Elvis-Themed Student Art

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society is continuing its partnership with Hamilton County Schools for the annual Art for Animals contest.

Hundreds of students from all over Hamilton County choose an adoptable HES pet to showcase their artistic talents. In 2024, they put their creative touch on an Elvis Presley theme.

Winners are selected from elementary, middle, and high school categories and then will be live-auctioned at the HES flagship fundraising event, Faux Fur Fest: Love Me Tender featuring Elvis and the Blue Suedes on April 27th at The Signal.

Each year, student winners, their family, and their teachers get the full VIP experience. Only 3 winners could be chosen, but HES received hundreds of masterpieces that will be on gallery display during the event to purchase. Proceeds go toward the HES mission, caring for thousands of animals each year.

"We are thrilled to see Art for Animals flourish year after year, as it reinforces the bond between young artists and our shelter animals," expressed Mary Bowman, HES Lead Education Volunteer. "This initiative not only nurtures artistic skills but also instills a profound sense of empathy towards animals, paving the way for a more compassionate future in our community."

"Art for Animals gallery and auction pieces are a very special part of our event. The students are incredibly creative and talented; it's so endearing to see the way they capture the spirit of our beloved shelter animals. I have pieces hanging in my home from prior years and look forward to adding to my collection this year," said Molly O'Bryan Shirley, Co-Chair of the HES Faux Fur Fest.

For those interested in attending Faux Fur Fest, tickets can be purchased at heschatt.org/fauxfurfest.