The Celebration Of Life And Hope Gala To Bring Community Together This Saturday

This Saturday night, September 30, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer (AHF) will host its annual Celebration of Life and Hope gala.

While gala attendees are promised an unforgettable evening with moving family testimonies, thrilling live and silent auctions, captivating live music, photo booth fun, an open bar, specialty cocktails, gourmet food, entertainment and more, those who cannot attend are still able to take part in the event. AHF’s silent auction, which boasts over 200+ items, is open for bidding to anyone, anywhere.

All of the funds raised at the Celebration of Life and Hope go to helping families affected by pediatric cancer. AHF provides crucial mental and behavioral health services at no-cost, such as counseling, therapy, family programs, grief groups, music & art therapy and more. Services are provided to not only the diagnosed child, but their parents and siblings too.

This semi-formal cocktail reception stands as the Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year, attended by hundreds of local leaders, families, and community members. It's an opportunity for the community to join in helping AHF with their mission: erasing the effects of childhood cancer for the entire family at completely no cost.

With more than 200 items donated by individuals and organizations from across the region, the live and silent auctions offer a chance to secure amazing items, gifts and experiences, such as:

Mermaid's Dream Beach house in Myrtle Beach, SC

Big Green Egg Grill Package with $250 gift card for wagyu beef

Petite Jubilee Party (Kid's birthday party full package)

Liz Nichols Custom 30" by 30" Golf Leaf Acrylic Painting

Reliable Heating and Air HVAC Maintenance Package

Royal Highnies Packages for Men, Women, and Tiny Highnies!

Carpet Wholesale Rugs (5x7 + 8x10 sizes)

Birkenstocks from Chattanooga Shoe Co.

Custom Wood Cutting Boards

Private Pilates Lesson

Family Passes to multiple Chattanooga experiences (museums, Rock City + more)

Home painting service valued at $7,500

Otterbox Cooler

Chattanooga Lookouts Sky Box

Crystal Air Private Flight (Live Item)

UGA v. Missouri Football Tickets (Live Item)

…and much more!

The silent auction is open for online bidding until the night of the event, while live auction bidding will occur exclusively at the gala. Anyone can bid on any item, and the item will go to the highest bidder. Many of the items are gift certificates or experiences that can be emailed to the winner, but physical items (like a gift basket) must be able to be picked up in-person at AHF after the auction is closed. AHF will not mail physical silent auction items out to winners.

The gala is presented by Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., Inc. The event is chaired by Diamond sponsors Dr. Daniel and Stephanie Doty. The VIP Sponsor is First Bank. Platinum sponsors include Guide On Group, U.S. Express, Mtn View Auto Group, The Dustin Mullins Team, Institutional Compliance Solutions and Hamico. The Gold Sponsor is Pinnacle Financial Partners. Silver Sponsors include Lync Logistics, Talley Construction, Truck N Trailer USA, JHM, First Horizon, EPB, NHC, BCI Buckeye Corrugated, Kobayashi Healthcare, and Website Squirrel.

For the third consecutive year, the Celebration of Life and Hope will be held at the Austin Hatcher Foundation's renowned 33,000 sq. ft. facility located at 1705 S. Holtzclaw Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event will run through the night, marking the perfect end to the month of September, "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month."

Don't miss the chance to participate in this impactful event. Purchase tickets now, explore the auction items or learn more at www.CelebrationLH.com.