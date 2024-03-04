AAA Expects Busy Spring, Summer Seasons With 85% Of Tennesseans Expected To Travel

Tennesseans are actively finalizing travel plans for the year ahead. A new AAA travel survey reveals that 85 percent of residents will travel in 2024; 45% will take more vacations than last year.

“The travel season is already off to a hot start in 2024,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Americans continue to make travel a top priority, and AAA travel agents have been busy planning a wide range of vacations from weekend getaways to world cruises.”

According to the survey, the most popular times to travel are from March through July. For many travelers, their first vacation of the year will be during spring break. According to the survey, nearly one-third (31%) of Tennesseans will take a Spring Break vacation. Some of the most popular trips include the beach (34%), city/major metro destination (17%), theme parks (12%), and national/state parks (12%).

“This time of year, many travelers are looking for warm weather, pools, beaches, and outdoor adventures,” Haas said.

More travelers are booking cruises farther in advance, which is one of AAA Travel’s cruising trends this year. Many Spring Break cruises have been sold-out for months. Last-minute bookings are possible, but prices may be higher and cabin choices limited.

If you miss the boat for Spring Break, AAA Travel suggests booking a summer cruise now before they sell out, especially if you’re eyeing popular destinations like Alaska.

International Spring Break trips are also on the rise compared to last year. AAA data for March and April shows international flight bookings are up 20% and hotel bookings are up 37%. European cities top the list of most popular destinations: London, Paris, Rome, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

“More AAA members are also booking tours for their international Spring Break vacations,” Haas continued. They want the convenience, expertise, and peace of mind that guided travel brings.”

Planning ahead is critical, especially when traveling internationally. AAA recommends travel insurance which provides coverage for accidents, illness, medical emergencies, delayed or canceled flights, lost luggage and more.

If you plan to drive at your destination, don’t forget to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) before your trip. An IDP is a document that translates a valid U.S. driver’s license into several different languages. Most countries highly recommend an IDP and several countries require it. AAA is the only entity in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue an IDP.

Browse more cruises and find travel inspiration on Trip Canvas, AAA’s free travel-planning tool.

The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from January 24-28, 2024. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.